HP takes workforce, partners with it on ambitious green journey

There are only a handful of companies in the world like HP Inc that have shown how technology can be used to pursue aggressive sustainability goals without compromising the interest of shareholders.

One of the world's top personal computer, laptop and printer multinationals, HP has a sustainable impact agenda that has helped it win more than US$1 billion (S$1.34 billion) in sales for two consecutive years to 2020.

In some ways, its operations in Singapore are central to this success.

The World Economic Forum (WEF) recognised HP's efforts in applying Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR) manufacturing technologies to achieve profitable growth sustainably while prioritising workforce and skills development to protect jobs and build resilience.

In March, HP Singapore was among the 15 new manufacturing sites that joined the WEF's Global Lighthouse Network of manufacturers that are able to deploy advanced manufacturing at scale, generating new value and customer experiences within their factories or across their value chains without increasing their environmental footprint.

HP Singapore - the Asia-Pacific headquarters of HP Inc and its global manufacturing base of printer heads and ink-related supplies - believes it will not only build on its triumphs but will also help lift its 4,000-strong workforce here, and its network of suppliers and vendors along with it.

Mr Ng Tian Chong, managing director of greater Asia at HP, says that given the scale of HP's global operations, what the company does has a worldwide impact.

HP garnered about US$56.6 billion in global net revenue last year. The company has more than 28,000 patents, over 250,000 channel partners worldwide, and spent US$1.5 billion on research and development last year.

"We ship three devices every second and because of this scale, we know that whatever we do will have an impact on our supply chains and all the way to how we bring our products to the market," Mr Ng said in an interview with The Straits Times.

For instance, the company has set for itself several ambitious targets in its new 2030 sustainable impact agenda. The goals include achieving net zero greenhouse gas emissions across its value chain by 2040 with a 50 per cent reduction by the end of this decade.

HP also wants to reach 75 per cent circularity for products and packaging by 2030, and maintain zero deforestation for HP paper and paper-based packaging while counteracting deforestation for non-HP paper used in its products and print services.

The social goals of the sustainable impact agenda include achieving 50/50 gender equality in HP leadership and making sure that women represent greater than 30 per cent of its workforce in technical and engineering roles.

But to magnify the impact of these goals across the world, the company also plans to work with its partners under its HP Amplify Impact programme.

Mr Ng said that by bringing on board its partners, HP can help create a more sustainable and just world. "Partners who sign up for HP Amplify can access HP's sustainable impact resources no matter where they are on their journey to a more sustainable world."

HP will provide all HP Amplify partners with access to training, sales tools, marketing assets, and access to HP's Sustainability and Compliance Centre and other programmes aimed at helping achieve sustainability goals.

Efforts include an end-customer-focused initiative as well called Instant Ink, an ink subscription service for home printing.

Under the programme, new ink cartridges are delivered to subscribers before they run out.

Mr Ng said Instant Ink allows consumers to return used cartridges in the post - making it easier to ensure that e-waste makes it into the recycling ecosystem.

After successful launches in the Americas and Europe, Instant Ink was initiated in Australia in April, and will be coming to Singapore in the next 12 months, he said. The programme already has more than 10 million subscribers worldwide.

In Singapore, efforts to cut carbon impact also include HP's certified green buildings with solar capacity built on rooftops and waste initiatives through centralised waste recycling.

Its Singapore campus was certified Green Mark Platinum in 2017. The $100 million HP campus at Depot Close in the Telok Blangah district was set up along with HP's first Smart Manufacturing Applications and Research Centre (Smarc) laboratory in the world.

The lab is manned by a team of engineers who oversee research on 4IR technologies such as additive manufacturing (3D printing), advanced robotics and large-scale data analytics.

It is a joint investment by HP and the Economic Development Board which, according to Mr Ng, wanted to showcase for local companies how technology can be used to boost productivity and efficiency.

"The idea was that as we pivot more to smart manufacturing using 4IR technologies, the Smarc lab will become a place where our engineers and scientists could do further research on things like big data, predictive analytics, machine learning, robotics, 3D printing."

In 2018, HP-NTU Digital Manufacturing Corporate Lab was set up to develop smart manufacturing technologies - from additive manufacturing to artificial intelligence.

The partnership with Nanyang Technological University also provides new education opportunities to prepare students and professionals in the local manufacturing industry for the future.

HP Singapore's application of 4IR technologies helped transform its production facilities here from being manual, labour-intensive and reactive to being highly digitalised, automated and driven by artificial intelligence, improving its manufacturing costs by 20 per cent, and its productivity and quality by 70 per cent.

But as HP's factories become smarter and more automated, the need for reskilling and retraining its workforce became imperative.

"A lot of our staff, from engineers to supervisors, to factory line operators, have gone through reskilling and training. Some of the staff have now moved on to become experts on data or data scientists. Some of them are now working on how to programme a robot.

"At the same time, we also hire fresh graduates who are good at these skills," Mr Ng said.

As at March, 79 of its ink supplies department staff in Singapore have completed the Professional Conversion Programme on Data Analytics with the National University of Singapore's Institute of System Science.

As a result, about 35 per cent of staff have taken up new roles, with technicians carrying out tasks usually performed by engineers, and engineers becoming data scientists.

"We hope our labs and... initiatives will give impetus to local companies to do the same," Mr Ng said.

He said the company is looking at how it can further expand its efforts to train and upskill the stakeholders in its Singapore ecosystem of original equipment manufacturers, suppliers, logistics providers and distribution channel partners.

"We are getting them to move from brick and mortar to an online world by putting in a lot of investment to help them shift."