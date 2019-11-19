HP says it is open to exploring bid for Xerox

HP said on Sunday it was open to exploring a bid for US printer maker Xerox after rebuffing a US$33.5 billion (S$45.6 billion) cash-and-stock acquisition offer from the latter as "significantly" undervaluing the personal computer maker.

Xerox made the offer to HP, a company more than three times its size, on Nov 5, after it resolved a dispute with its joint venture partner Fujifilm Holdings that represented billions of dollars in potential liabilities.

Responding to Xerox's offer, HP said that it would saddle the combined company with "outsized debt" and was not in the best interest of its shareholders.

However, it left the door open for a deal that would involve it becoming the acquirer of Xerox. "With substantive engagement from Xerox management and access to diligence information on Xerox, we believe that we can quickly evaluate the merits of a potential transaction," HP said in its statement.

The move puts pressure on Xerox to open its books to HP.

HP on Sunday published Xerox CEO John Visentin's Nov 5 offer letter to HP, in which he stated that his company was "prepared to devote all necessary resources to finalise our due diligence on an accelerated basis".

Activist investor Carl Icahn, who took over Xerox's board last year together with fellow billionaire businessman Darwin Deason, said in an interview with the Wall Street Journal last week that he was not set on a particular structure for a deal with HP, as long as a combination is achieved. Mr Icahn has also amassed a 4 per cent stake in HP.

Xerox had offered HP shareholders US$22 per share that included US$17 in cash and 0.137 Xerox shares for each HP share, according to the letter. The offer would have resulted in HP shareholders owning about 48 per cent of the combined company.

Many analysts have said there is merit in the companies combining to better cope with a stagnating printing market, but some cited challenges to integration, given their different offerings and pricing models.

