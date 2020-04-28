How some big supply chains strategise, mitigate problems

NEW YORK • While some strains in global supply chains remain and some are worsening, particularly in the pipelines for fresh food and medical goods, some firms are holding up thanks to flexible strategies and the ability to mitigate supply chain bottlenecks.

As companies describe how they weathered a quarter most people would like to forget, here are some other examples of how big supply chains are holding up.

COCA-COLA

Chief executive of Coca-Cola James Quincey a few days ago noted with some relief that plant shutdowns were confined to "just a couple of places" and he even congratulated employees for "basically keeping everything running".

A "great strength" during the disruptions, he said on April 21, has been local production of Coke's soft drinks and juices.

"The drinks in the (United States) are made in US. The drinks in Germany are made in Germany. The drinks in Kenya are made in Kenya," Mr Quincey said.

"The local supply chain is then able to work designated as part of the food system, so an essential service, to allow to run the production systems and distribution. So we've had some issues on timing of ingredients. Those are much better than they were a few weeks ago."

UNILEVER

Unilever, with more than 200 factories around the world, has been running at about 85 per cent capacity, reflecting some "absolutely heroic work by some people on the front lines of our supply chain, adjusting to new patterns of demand and securing new supply routes for ingredients", CEO Alan Jope said in an interview last Thursday with Bloomberg Television.

Like many companies, the Anglo-Dutch maker of Lipton tea, Breyers ice cream and Dove soap has been trying to ensure that it has enough workers who face both government restrictions on travel and time off needed when the virus strikes them.

When northern Italy shut down, the company got approval within hours to keep producing a line of food products in the region. In India, a similar request took four to five days. When an outbreak hit a facility in the Middle East, where many workers live in dorms, Unilever booked hotel rooms so those who tested positive could stay isolated and the others could go to work, according to Mr Jope.

"Most of our supply chain is local, it's very flexible, and generally speaking the vast majority of the products we sell in a country, we supply in that country," Unilever chief financial officer (CFO) Graeme Pitkethly said on a conference call with reporters last Thursday.

PERNOD RICARD

Pernod Ricard, the Paris-based maker of spirits including Malibu Coconut Rum and Jameson Irish Whiskey, is working through the disruptions with an exception being India, where there remains a strict lockdown.

There have been small constraints on key supplies like glass, corks and labels, "but broadly, for the time being, it's working", chief executive Alexandre Ricard said in an interview.

"But it's working because you have a lot of people on the ground working like crazy to make that happen," Mr Ricard said.

"The key there is to have very strict sanitary guidelines so that our colleagues feel safe."

WALMART

Walmart, facing a sudden demand spike in China as people started eating more at home, teamed up with other food, entertainment and hospitality companies to share employees in a bid to avoid worker shortages. The company has also hired more than 15,000 part-time workers in the country.

The employee-sharing arrangement involves about 160 companies and means that more than 400 Walmart stores in China used employees from other companies.

The retailer not only mitigated the shortage of manpower amid a sudden surge of livelihood necessity needs, but also eased the income pressure for those workers in epidemic-affected industries, a Walmart China representative said.

Chinese grocery upstarts, including Yonghui Superstores and Alibaba's Hema supermarket chain, have also started similar worker-sharing pacts. Hema told local media that such workforce arrangements might become normal practice and continue after the pandemic.

DANONE

For Danone, the French food processing company, flexibility became one of its biggest challenges in adjusting to "significant changes in consumers' buying behaviours, with unprecedented swings in weekly demand accentuated by stocking patterns in the first weeks, the shift from out-of-home to at-home food consumption, as well as shifting preferences to larger pack sizes".

VOLKSWAGEN

Volkswagen (VW) posted a Q&A with its purchasing and logistics executives on its website on April 20, crediting a supply chain that stayed intact to "an incredible amount of solidarity and flexibility on all sides".

"The next step is now to secure the start-up in Europe and at the same time to guarantee production in China," said Mr Karsten Schnake, the head of purchasing at VW Group China. "We source a little over 2,000 parts from Europe and the rest of the world. For most parts, we are covered for a few more weeks."

TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING AND SK HYNIX

The tech industry continues to wrestle with uncertainty.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSMC) and SK Hynix - two corporations with a bird's-eye view of the global production chain thanks to their upstream roles - tamped down fears that Covid-19 was smothering supply lines, but warned that could change swiftly if the pandemic persists.

TSMC, a supplier of advanced silicon to almost every major name from Apple to Huawei Technologies and Qualcomm, acknowledged the potential for supply chain disruption in its annual report released on April 21.

CFO Wendell Huang, however, stressed that deft adjustments could mitigate the fallout. Signalling confidence in a gradual recovery, TSMC is setting aside US$16 billion (S$23 billion) for technology upgrades and capacity this year.

Mr Huang said on a conference call: "We did not see any disruption from the material supply or any supply chain activity that has been in disruption mode.

"Although I did say that because of shelter-in-home that some of the tool delivery has been delayed from two weeks to about one month. We continue to work with tool vendors and minimise the impact on the capacity building. So for the whole year, we don't expect it to have a big impact."

BLOOMBERG