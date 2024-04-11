Diversify to thrive: How firm’s commitment to gender equality is fuelling innovation and growth

In today's business environment, the role of women in leadership is increasingly recognised as a key factor in progress and innovation. Malaysia's female labour force participation rate (LFPR) stands at 56.5 per cent as of Jan 2024, slightly trailing behind Singapore and Australia, but showing promising growth toward gender equality.

At the forefront of this change is Gamuda Berhad, a leading regional infrastructure and property firm, which showcases its commitment to gender diversity not just in words but through clear actions and measurable progress.

In 2023, women constituted 38 per cent of Gamuda's workforce, up from 36 per cent the previous year, and four out of seven of its board members are women. Additionally, the company has provided 83 scholarships to female students in Stem over the last three years, emphasising merit-based promotions and opportunities.

Gamuda Berhad stands as a testament to the tangible strides being made towards gender equality in the corporate world, and here are three women who are paving the way for others in the firm.