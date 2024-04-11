Diversify to thrive: How firm’s commitment to gender equality is fuelling innovation and growth

In today's business environment, the role of women in leadership is increasingly recognised as a key factor in progress and innovation. Malaysia's female labour force participation rate (LFPR) stands at 56.5 per cent as of Jan 2024, slightly trailing behind Singapore and Australia, but showing promising growth toward gender equality.
At the forefront of this change is Gamuda Berhad, a leading regional infrastructure and property firm, which showcases its commitment to gender diversity not just in words but through clear actions and measurable progress.
In 2023, women constituted 38 per cent of Gamuda's workforce, up from 36 per cent the previous year, and four out of seven of its board members are women. Additionally, the company has provided 83 scholarships to female students in Stem over the last three years, emphasising merit-based promotions and opportunities.
Gamuda Berhad stands as a testament to the tangible strides being made towards gender equality in the corporate world, and here are three women who are paving the way for others in the firm.
Leading with vision
Steering Gamuda’s diversity, equity and inclusion journey is Raja Datuk Seri Eleena Almarhum Sultan Azlan Muhibbuddin Shah Al-Maghfur-lah, Gamuda Berhad’s non-independent non-executive director.
With over three decades of experience, she has been instrumental in driving key business decisions and championing initiatives like Gamuda Women Empowerment Network, which empowers women across the organisation.
Raja Datuk Seri Eleena exemplifies how good leadership can drive organisational success. “Embracing diverse perspectives at the decision-making level unlocks benefits ranging from comprehensive problem-solving to enhanced innovation and a deeper understanding of business needs,” she says.
“The ripple effects are apparent- higher morale, greater talent attraction, and more robust financial performance.”
As a result, she continues to advocate for clear diversity goals, leadership accountability, inclusive spaces, and mentorship to drive the firm forward.
Breaking barriers
In Singapore, trailblazers like Ms Eileen Teo thrive. As assistant general manager of contracts and commercials, and business development at Gamuda Singapore, Ms Teo is known for her strong negotiation skills and strategic leadership in contract management.
Her journey reflects Singapore’s supportive ecosystem where specialised women’s leadership programmes, mentorship and networking initiatives, and flexible work arrangements empower women to pursue their dreams and flourish professionally.
Emphasising the unique values women bring to traditionally male-dominated industries, Ms Teo says: “Empathy, collaboration and multitasking enhance decision-making and foster a supportive and inclusive work environment.
“Gamuda Singapore’s recent bronze award at the HR Excellence Awards 2023 in the Excellence in Women Empowerment Strategy category speaks volumes of our dedication to creating an environment where women actively contribute to leadership discussions.”
But she also recognises that changing the workplace culture takes effort. “While we celebrate progress, I encourage young women to persevere, build networks, enhance negotiation and communication skills, and stay abreast of industry developments,” she advises.
Investing in people
Gamuda Australia is another thriving environment for its female employees. Ms Carly Allen, Gamuda Australia’s training and development manager, highlights the untapped potential women bring.
“Women offer diverse thinking and leadership styles, enhancing innovation and creativity. Seeing women flourish and reach their full potential brings me immense joy,” she says.
At Gamuda Australia, workplace flexibility is vital to success. Adjusted core hours and a two-day work-from-home policy enable employees, regardless of gender, to seamlessly balance work and family.
Gamuda invests in future skills through the Tunnelling and Infrastructure Academy (TIA) in Sydney, which provides training using cutting-edge virtual reality equipment. These technologies foster inclusivity and promote skill development for women joining the construction industry.
It has partnered with social enterprises like Empowered Women in Trades to encourage more women to join the tunnelling and construction industry through paid training programmes.
Gamuda also offers accredited training for female high school students interested in construction careers. Additionally, it supports the NRL Schools to Work programme, aiding talented First Nations youth in workforce transition.
