How billionaire tycoon who broke metals market kept his empire intact

By 2.08pm Shanghai time on March 8, it was clear that Chinese industrialist Xiang Guangda's giant bet on a fall in nickel prices was going spectacularly wrong.

Futures had just skyrocketed above US$100,000 a tonne and his trade was more than US$10 billion underwater. It was threatening not only to bankrupt Mr Xiang's company, but to trigger a Lehman Brothers-like shock through the entire metals industry and possibly topple the London Metal Exchange (LME) itself.

But Mr Xiang was calm. Within hours, more than 50 bankers had arrived at his office wanting to hear how he planned to respond to the crisis.

He told them simply: "I'm confident that we will overcome this."

And he did.

Four months on, the nickel price is falling, as Mr Xiang had predicted.

The coterie of banks led by JPMorgan Chase & Co that were baying for his blood has been repaid. He has closed out nearly all his short position in nickel, making a loss on the trade of about US$1 billion (S$1.4 billion) - a manageable sum given the profits being generated elsewhere in his business empire, say people who know him.

Crucially, the man nicknamed "Big Shot" in Chinese commodities circles is poised to walk away from the fiasco with his multibillion-dollar mining and steelmaking company, Tsingshan Holding Group, intact and even expanding.

But while Mr Xiang moves on, others are left dealing with the destruction wrought by the crisis. His miraculous escape was thanks in no small part to the actions of the LME, which controversially intervened to prevent prices from rising and then suspended trading until Mr Xiang had struck a deal with his banks.

This account of how Mr Xiang extricated himself from a short squeeze that rocked the global metals markets is based on numerous interviews with people who were involved, all of whom requested anonymity. Multiple attempts to seek comment from Tsingshan were unsuccessful.

Mr Xiang had built up his massive short position in late 2021 and early 2022 partly as a hedge, partly as a bet that a planned jump in Tsingshan's production this year would drag down prices. But when Russia's invasion of Ukraine jolted global markets, nickel started climbing - gradually at first, before rocketing 250 per cent in an epic squeeze.

On the evening of March 8, senior bankers crowded into a room at Tsingshan's headquarters demanding answers. Others dialled in for video calls from London or Singapore. Of those present, some did not leave until early the next morning.

The crowd that night was so large because Mr Xiang's position was spread across about 10 banks and brokers - he had been a good client for many of them, including JPMorgan, for years. But after nickel started spiking on March 7, Tsingshan struggled to meet its margin calls. Now he owed each of them hundreds of millions of dollars.

The LME had eventually intervened to halt trading a couple of hours after nickel hit US$100,000. It also cancelled billions of dollars of transactions, bringing the price back to US$48,078, where it closed the previous day, in what amounted to a lifeline for Mr Xiang and Tsingshan.

To reopen the market, the LME proposed a solution: Mr Xiang should strike a deal with holders of long positions to close out his trade. But a price of around US$50,000 would mean accepting billions of dollars in losses.

Mr Xiang, who is in his early 60s, stood firm. From making frames for car doors and windows in Wenzhou, eastern China, he had built Tsingshan into the world's largest nickel and stainless steel producer, with an empire stretching from mines in remote Indonesian islands to steel mills on China's east coast. Along the way, he had acquired a reputation for visionary thinking and a taste for betting big.

The spike in prices and the trading freeze caused havoc for companies that use nickel, like stainless steel mills and makers of batteries for electric vehicles. Some simply stopped taking new orders.

JPMorgan, which had the biggest exposure, took the lead. The group included some international players like Standard Chartered Bank and BNP Paribas, but many were Chinese and Singaporean banks that had little experience handling a situation like this.

Mr Xiang told the assembled bankers he had no intention of closing the position anywhere near US$50,000. A few hours later he was delivering the same message to LME chief executive Matthew Chamberlain.

Tsingshan was a strong company, he said, and it had the support of the Chinese government.

Instead, he wrote a list of the assets he was willing to put up as collateral: a string of ferronickel plants in Indonesia.

But for some of the bankers, that was not enough. They would not be able to do any due diligence on the Indonesian assets for weeks or months. So Mr Xiang made a further concession that was, in Chinese business culture, humbling: a personal guarantee.

If Tsingshan did not pay its debts, the bankers could turf him out of his home.

It was not much of a choice. On March 14, a week after the chaos in the nickel market, Tsingshan announced a deal with its banks under which they agreed not to pursue the company for the billions it owed for a period of time.

In exchange, Mr Xiang agreed to a series of price levels at which he would reduce his position once prices dropped below about US$30,000. When the market reopened two days later, prices moved lower, easing the strain on Mr Xiang and the banks.

But the pressure on the LME was only intensifying. The exchange's regulators launched reviews of its governance and many hedge funds were still furious at the LME's decision to cancel trades.

Open interest across the exchange's six main metals slid to the lowest in more than a decade as traders headed for the exit.

Finally, in May, prices tumbled below the key US$30,000 level after China's lockdowns dented metals market sentiment. Over the following weeks, Tsingshan reduced its position - which in early March had been more than 150,000 tonnes - to just 60,000 tonnes.

By this point, prices were below the level at which Tsingshan had stopped being able to pay its margin calls in early March, which meant Mr Xiang no longer owed the banks any money.

By the end of June, Mr Xiang had exited his position entirely with JPMorgan and several other banks, leaving him with a remaining short of less than 20,000 tonnes.

People familiar with the matter estimate Tsingshan's losses on the trade at around US$1 billion.

The nickel market is still broken, say people involved in it.

Mr Jim Lennon, a veteran nickel market-watcher and managing director of Red Door Research said: "A lot of the industry now has temporarily disengaged from the LME," he said. "The market is still functioning, but it's struggling."

