How a celebrity CEO's rule of fear helped bring down hot start-up Zilingo

At first glance, the implosion of start-up Zilingo looked jarringly sudden.

When the Singapore technology darling suspended its chief executive Ankiti Bose, 30, over complaints about alleged financial irregularities, it was March. Within weeks, creditors were recalling loans, more than 100 employees had left and she found herself fired, though she denies any wrongdoing. The company's survival is now in question.

Zilingo had raised more than US$300 million (S$414 million) from prominent investors, including Temasek and Sequoia Capital India, the regional arm of the Silicon Valley firm. Ms Bose was a celebrity who criss-crossed the globe to speak at tech gatherings.

Interviews with more than 60 people, including current and former staff, merchants, investors, entrepreneurs and friends of the key players, suggest that Zilingo struggled for years under her leadership. Her management style alienated employees and undermined the business, according to the staff. The start-up veered from one strategy to another in pursuit of sales.

At the heart of the company's breakdown lies the soured relationship between Ms Bose and her long-time supporter, Mr Shailendra Singh, head of Sequoia India. Allies for years, they fell out as financial pressures mounted.

Zilingo's turmoil also highlights an apparent lax internal corporate governance culture that is not uncommon in the start-up industry. For two years, the company failed to file annual financial statements. While it is not unusual for start-ups to miss these deadlines, it is typically a warning sign that firmer action may be needed by the board.

Yet, investors including Tema-sek and EDBI, the investment arm of Singapore's Economic Development Board, put more funds into Zilingo at the end of 2020. Shareholders formally acted against Ms Bose only after whistle-blower complaints were filed earlier this year.

TECH WARNING

The saga has become a warning for the region's tech community, which is assessing the fallout of economic shocks from Covid-19 to the war in Ukraine to global inflation.

"Whatever happened at Zilingo, there will be a lot more dramas in the next couple of years as the big worldwide recession impedes hot shots from raising money," said veteran investor Jim Rogers.

Bloomberg News reviewed doz-ens of internal documents, e-mails, texts and other media from Zilingo, and Ms Bose sat for two extensive interviews, one before and one after her dismissal from the company. The board's decision to fire her was not abrupt, but rather the culmination of years of tension, according to the documents and people with knowledge of the matter.

"Board members were concerned about the company's performance over the last few years and sought to share suggestions to address the company's performance including cash burn," Zilingo and its board said in a statement.

"In March 2022, investors received complaints about serious financial irregularities which appeared to require investigation. With the support of the majority investor shareholders, an independent forensic investigations consultancy was appointed to look into the said complaints.

"After a comprehensive process lasting almost two months, including numerous opportunities for Ms Bose to provide documents and information, the company subsequently terminated Ms Bose for cause based on the findings of that investigation."

Ms Bose said the process of dismissing her was an "unfair witch hunt" and denied that she was given numerous opportunities to respond to allegations. She said she has not seen the investigation report, which was not made public.

Zilingo's origin story is part of South-east Asia's start-up lore. Ms Bose came up with the idea as she wandered through Bangkok's Chat-uchak market where 15,000 stalls offer goods from across Thailand. She and co-founder Dhruv Kapoor wanted to build a platform that would allow small merchants to sell to consumers in the region.

Like many upstarts, they faced challenges almost from the beginning. Their consumer-focused fashion site struggled because of the thin margins and low average income in South-east Asia. By late 2017, they decided to reposition Zilingo into a business-to-business platform, where small manufacturers and wholesalers could sell goods directly to small retailers in the region.

In 2018, Zilingo raised US$54 million from investors. It splurged US$1 million to whisk nine social media influencers to Morocco for a three-day extravaganza, complete with camel rides, a hot-air balloon trip, yoga lessons and gourmet dinners.

It was a massive flop, according to an early employee. The goal of #ZilingoEscape was to bring in one million new users, one for each US$1 spent. The final tally was about 10,000, the person said.

This appears to have become a pattern for Ms Bose. With cash in Zilingo's coffers, she would dive into new initiatives to supercharge growth even if the immediate financial benefits were questionable. In one example, she suggested Zilingo subsidise a 2 per cent to 4 per cent discount for transactions, effectively paying merchants to trade with one another. In 2018, she came up with the idea of giving out loans to suppliers and vendors who needed capital. It took off, so she told the team to give out more loans each month, the person said. But no one could have predicted the pandemic or the toll it would take and much of the debt had to be written off.

Publicly, the company seemed to be going from strength to strength. In a coup for Ms Bose, Mr James Perry, former Citigroup managing director and Asia-Pacific head of technology investment banking, joined Zilingo as its first chief financial officer in July 2019.

In October 2019, Zilingo said it would spend US$100 million to expand into the United States. Ms Bose's idea was to take advantage of the trade war by offering American retailers a way to avoid tariffs by finding producers outside China. Less than a year later, the company shut its US operations.

GUZZLING MONEY

It turns out that the company was guzzling money. The US$226 million it had raised from investors was gone in less than two years.

In 2020, the pandemic battered the business and Ms Bose saw an opportunity to supply personal protective equipment, inking a deal in April to supply 10 million KN-95 masks, valued at US$22.5 million, to India. Six months later, Zilingo was embroiled in a legal battle with the Indian government, which claimed the company had failed to deliver 3.2 million of the masks on time.

In September, Mr Perry left Zilingo to rejoin Citigroup.

Former employees paint a picture of a boss who ruled by fear. Ms Bose allegedly told some staff they would have no second chance in the start-up industry because of her powerful connections. She would publicly shame employees and declare that she had to do everything herself to save the company, one person said.

By November 2020, Zilingo had barely enough cash to last a month. A group of existing investors stepped in to rescue the company by purchasing US$25 million of convertible notes.

Ms Bose spent most of last year trying to pull in more funds. In July 2021, the company took mezzanine debt of US$40 million from Indies Capital Partners and Varde Partners, but subsequent efforts to raise money from private equity and venture capital firms failed.

In March this year, she received an ominous text on her phone: "Storm is coming your way."

A few days later, she was asked to join a meeting with investors, according to people familiar with the details of the meeting. There, Mr Singh and the two other shareholders dealt her a stunner. They said Zilingo's board had received complaints about alleged mismanagement and financial misrepresentation and they were suspending her during an investigation.

Mr Singh urged her to be cooperative. "We just want to save the company," he reportedly said. Ms Bose promised to help.

SALARY QUESTIONS

The zeal for governance may have come too late for Zilingo. About a week after Ms Bose was suspended, she was questioned on why she was drawing a monthly salary of $50,000. Her employment contract five years ago stated it as $8,500 and it was discovered she had been making considerably more since 2019, according to people with knowledge of the matter. She said the numbers are inaccurate but did not provide her salary information.

Investigators hired by the board also questioned her about three sets of revenue numbers for financial year 2021 that Zilingo had shared with external parties: US$190 million, US$164 million and US$140 million. She explained to them that the US$190 million had been circulated before the year closed and before the cancellation of masks and other orders. The US$140 million was used in a due diligence report for fund raising, while the US$164 million included uninvoiced revenue, according to a document seen by Bloomberg.

But another document the company shared with a potential investor showed that Zilingo's net revenue for the year was about US$40 million.

Ms Bose said in May that Zilingo has used aggressive methods for recognising revenue, but that the calculations are standard practice for the industry and that all of its investors were fully aware of them.

Zilingo "went through a tough time during Covid", said Tema-sek's chief investment officer Rohit Sipahimalani. "There were clearly some things the board was unaware of, and when there were complaints made, they investigated into it and actions have been taken subsequently."

Now, the company is in turmoil and some employees say they are worried about their future. The board in June was considering liquidating the company.

After her suspension in March, Ms Bose herself filed a formal complaint to the board, asking it to also suspend Mr Kapoor and then chief operating officer Aadi Vaidya, a friend from college, for their poor work performance and lack of leadership. Mr Vaidya resigned last week after seven years with Zilingo.

It is a steep fall for Zilingo from just five months ago, when Ms Bose's fund-raising efforts valued the company at US$1.2 billion.

BLOOMBERG