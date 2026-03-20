Hongkong Land acquires 10.8% stake in Suntec Reit for $541 million

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Hongkong Land said the acquisition will enable the group to deploy recently recycled capital into prime, income-producing commercial assets in Singapore.

SINGAPORE - Property developer Hongkong Land has acquired a 10.8 per cent stake in Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust (Reit) for $541 million in its drive to grow its presence in Singapore’s prime commercial sector.

In a statement on March 19, Hongkong Land said the acquisition will enable the group to deploy recently recycled capital into prime, income-producing commercial assets in the city-state.

“This aligns with the company’s positive outlook and conviction in Singapore’s prime commercial property market,” it said. “The yield derived from the company’s stake in Suntec Reit will contribute to the diversification of Hongkong Land’s earnings profile.”

In a bourse filing the same evening, Hongkong Land said it had initially entered a sale-and-purchase agreement to acquire 145.8 million units in Suntec Reit. This represented a 4.9 per cent interest in the trust.

The company, which later eyed the acquisition of more units, amended the agreement to acquire just under 318 million units of Suntec Reit instead.

Its wholly-owned subsidiary ESR Real Estate Investors has been nominated to hold the units once the acquisition is completed.

Hongkong Land said its investment in Suntec Reit was made at a discount to the trust’s net asset value of $2.03 a unit as at Dec 31, 2025.

“The company recognises Suntec Reit’s strategic potential to unlock value across its portfolio and (its) commitment to driving sustainable long-term growth for all unitholders,” it added.

The move follows the announcement of a comprehensive strategic review of Suntec Reit’s portfolio by its new sponsor, Tang Organization. The review was carried out to strengthen the performance of the portfolio and to enhance capital efficiency, while also exploring “disciplined approaches to asset optimisation and recycling”.

Tang Organization said these would support higher distributions in the coming years, and balance the Reit’s capital management needs and long-term sustainability.

Assets under Suntec Reit’s portfolio include a 33.3 per cent interest in Marina Bay Financial Centre Towers 1 and 2, and One Raffles Quay – the same assets that Hongkong Land’s new private fund, Singapore Central Private Real Estate Fund, holds a 33.3 per cent interest.

In an interview with The Business Times in early March, Hongkong Land chief financial officer Craig Beattie said that having recycled 90 per cent of its US$4 billion (S$5.1 billion) target and cut net debt by 30 per cent, the group now has ample balance-sheet headroom for new investments. Last September, it sold its Singapore and Malaysian property arm MCL Land for $738.7 million in cash. Most of the proceeds went into building a “war chest for future endeavours”.

Hongkong Land shares closed 4.2 per cent or US$0.36 lower at US$8.28 on March 19, before the news. Units of Suntec Reit closed at $1.46, up six cents or 4.3 per cent. THE BUSINESS TIMES