SINGAPORE - Hong Leong Asia drew an unusual trading query from the Singapore Exchange (SGX) on Monday (Oct 22), after the counter surged 9.17 per cent in early trading, rising five cents to $0.595 before the lunch break.

The share price jump came on volume of 1.4 million shares traded.

In a query around 11.18am, the SGX asked the company to share possible reasons for the "unusual price and volume movements".

Hong Leong Asia did not immediately respond to the queries.