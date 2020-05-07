Hong Kong Exchange CEO Charles Li to step down in 2021 as headwinds mount

HONG KONG (BLOOMBERG) - Hong Kong Exchanges & Clearing (HKEX) chief executive officer Charles Li says he is stepping down after 10 years, announcing his departure at a time of rising challenges for the bourse and after its failed bid to take over its London counterpart last year.

Mr Li, 59, will continue to lead the exchange until his contract expires in October next year, or leave earlier if a replacement is found, according to a filing.

The company on Thursday (May 7) posted an unexpected decline in profit in the first quarter as its investment income slumped, offsetting a surge in trading. The exchange is struggling with several headwinds, including a deepening economic slump in Hong Kong and growing political tensions. Last year, political unrest in the city all but stalled the exchange's profit growth.

HKEX chairman Laura Cha praised his leadership and thanked him "for giving us as much time as possible to ensure a smooth transition. The board is confident that the succession process will be smooth and orderly and that the group is on a strong foundation".

Net income fell 13 per cent to HK$2.26 billion (S$414 million), missing an estimate of HK$2.77 billion, while core revenue rose 19 per cent. The company posted a small loss on its investments, after a big gain a year earlier.

As volatility fades, there could be a "sharp reduction" in revenue and earnings for the exchange, Goldman Sachs said in a report last month. Declining volatility and reduced income from investments will be "double headwinds for revenue" this year, the US bank said.

The exchange is struggling to find new sources of revenue after the failed bid to buy the London Stock Exchange last year. China is relaxing rules for listings on its bourses in Shanghai and Shenzhen and is this year opening up its financial market to full ownership by foreign banks, posing a challenge to Hong Kong's role as the main financing hub for Chinese companies.

China's increasingly assertive stance toward Hong Kong is raising doubts about the exchange's push to expand its landmark Stock Connect programme, which allows trading of stocks between the city and Shanghai and Shenzhen. Mr Li said in February that one needs to "be realistic" on expecting progress on big market initiatives due to virus outbreak.

One main point of contention is whether to include dual-listed shares with weighted voting rights such as Alibaba Group Holding., which listed on the exchange last year.

Born in Beijing, Mr Li grew up in the north-western Gansu province during the Cultural Revolution. He worked on an oil rig before studying English literature at Xiamen University. A short stint as a journalist led him to the US, where he earned a law degree at Columbia University. A few years working at law firms, including Davis Polk & Wardell, were followed by 16 years in banking: first at Merrill Lynch. and then JPMorgan Chase, where he was China chairman until he joined HKEX in 2009.