Honeywell touts 'most powerful quantum computer'

WASHINGTON • US manufacturing and technology group Honeywell said on Tuesday that it will bring to market "the world's most powerful quantum computer" aimed at tackling complex scientific and business challenges.

The firm said it has achieved a breakthrough in quantum computing, which uses subatomic particles to speed up processing, and will launch the new computer within three months.

It has released a scientific paper describing the accelerated quantum capability.

Honeywell said it had entered into partnerships with two quantum software and algorithm providers, Cambridge Quantum Computing and Zapata Computing, to accelerate its efforts and find new ways to deploy quantum computing.

"Quantum computing will enable us to tackle complex scientific and business challenges, driving step-change improvements in computational power, operating costs and speed," Honeywell chief executive Darius Adamczyk said. "Honeywell is striving to influence how quantum computing evolves and to create opportunities for our customers to benefit from this powerful new technology."

Quantum computing is based on the use of quantum bits or qubits, which can perform trillions of calculations per second and in some cases outperform the fastest traditional supercomputers.

Honeywell said it is collaborating with JPMorgan Chase on financial applications for the technology. It is also working with Microsoft to allow enterprise users to access Honeywell's quantum computer through the Microsoft Azure cloud platform.

Honeywell said it hopes to address computing challenges that have been impractical to tackle with traditional computers.

"There are a number of industries that will be profoundly impacted by the advancement and ultimate application of at-scale quantum computing," said Honeywell Quantum Solutions president Tony Uttley.

Honeywell worked in stealth mode with partners before revealing its quantum plans, according to Cambridge Quantum Computing chief executive Ilyas Khan.

He said Honeywell became an investor in the British-based firm "after a period of very close working cooperation", adding: "It may well be one of the technology world's best kept secrets for over a generation."

The announcement comes after Google claimed last year to have achieved "quantum supremacy" by developing a machine that can outperform the world's fastest supercomputers.

Google said its Sycamore solved a computing problem within 200 seconds that would have taken 10,000 years on a traditional computer.

IBM, which runs its own quantum computing program, said the boasts of the Sycamore computer's feats were exaggerated.

