Honestbee owes $1m in unpaid salaries to ex-staff

More than 200 former employees of troubled grocery start-up Honestbee have not been paid their salaries. A total of 217 former employees are owed close to $1 million, Honestbee chief executive Ong Lay Ann said in a court affidavit filed on Sept 20.

Forty-four of them have filed claims with the Tripartite Alliance for Dispute Management, the Ministry of Manpower told The Straits Times. Meanwhile, Honestbee's key investor Brian Koo, who was also its former chairman and interim chief executive, has resigned from the board.

