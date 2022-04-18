Home-grown City Energy wants to be 'second family' to staff

City Energy, Singapore's sole provider of piped town gas, is the only home-grown firm to rank in the top 10 of the Singapore's Best Employers 2022 survey.

Chief executive Perry Ong reckons there is no "secret sauce" or signature perk unique to the firm that makes its employees so keen to recommend it to others - an aspect studied by the survey, a collaboration between The Straits Times and global data firm Statista.

Rather, what is distinctive are the frequency, sincerity and consistency of the company in caring for its employees through gestures big and small, said Mr Ong.

City Energy is ranked 10th on the list.

Mr Ong said: "We believe in doing the right thing for our staff, showing constantly that we care for them. We have been working really hard to create a 'second family' culture, beyond offering fair, competitive wages."

For instance, the company created a hardship fund for all employees when the Covid-19 pandemic hit Singapore.

It also stepped up funding for an existing education fund for the children of staff. It does not have stringent requirements for academic results, in order to improve accessibility.

Even as Singapore is transitioning towards living with Covid-19, the company has no plans to remove the funds.

"If you face difficulties or struggle at home, it does affect you at the workplace.

"Of course, we cannot solve everything, but we want to help them whenever possible."

Mr Ong said the high ranking is unexpected and humbling for the firm with more than 160 years of history.

He noted that younger workers tend to join companies that they have a strong affinity for.

This is important as the company is keen to recruit young talent in its pivot to provide green energy solutions, such as green hydrogen, smart homes and electric vehicle charging infrastructure, said Mr Ong.

"Even if the pay is good, they will leave if they feel 'this place isn't good for me'.

"We have to create a culture where our young people can thrive within our organisation."

Tay Hong Yi