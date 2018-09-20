Ho Bee names new deputy CEO, COO

Developer Ho Bee Land has made some changes on the corporate floor, it announced yesterday.

From Oct 1, business development director Nicholas Chua, 43, will be promoted to deputy chief executive, while executive director Ong Chong Hua takes on the additional post of chief operating officer.

Mr Chua, who joined the firm in 2002, is the son of the developer's chairman and chief executive, Mr Chua Thian Poh. He has been involved in developing Ho Bee's businesses, particularly in Australia, China and, most recently, Europe.

His promotion is part of Ho Bee's leadership development and succession planning, the company said.

Mr Ong, who has been an executive director since joining the company in 1995, will be responsible for all operational aspects of its business.

"Both Nicholas and Chong Hua have cultivated a very good and effective working relationship over the years," Mr Chua Thian Poh said in a statement.

"In their new roles, I am confident that the management working with the board will be able to position the group for further growth and success."