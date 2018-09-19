Ho Bee makes Nicholas Chua its deputy CEO with succession in mind; also names new COO

SINGAPORE - Ho Bee Land has promoted group director of business development Nicholas Chua to the role of deputy chief executive and appointed executive director Ong Chong Hua to the additional role of chief operating officer.

Mr Chua, 43, joined the group in 2002. He is also the son of the property developer's current chairman and chief executive Chua Thian Poh. He has been involved in developing Ho Bee's businesses, particularly in Australia, China and most recently in Europe. As deputy CEO, he will assist the CEO in implementing the group's strategies and policies, and in the overall management of the group's business.

His promotion is part of the company's leadership development and succession planning, Ho Bee said.

Mr Ong, who has been an executive director since joining the group in 1995, will be responsible for all operational aspects of the company's business, Ho Bee said.

"Both Nicholas and Chong Hua have cultivated a very good and effective working relationship over the years," Mr Chua Thian Poh said in a statement. "In their new roles, I am confident that the management working with the board will be able to position the group for further growth and success."