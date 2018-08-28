HMI posts 42.7% jump in profit to RM15.2m for Q4

SINGAPORE - Higher revenue intensity in its hospitals and better cost management gave a fillip to results for Health Management International (HMI) for its fourth quarter.

Net profit increased 42.7 per cent to RM15.2 million (S$5.06 million) from the previous year, the group said in a Singapore Exchange filing.

For the three months ended June 30, revenue rose 6.7 per cent to RM119.2 million from the previous year.

The rise in revenue was due partly to higher turnover from the group's healthcare business, thanks to higher patient load and average bill sizes in its two hospitals, Mahkota Medical Centre and Regency Specialist Hospital. Meanwhile, the group's education business registered a flat growth in revenue quarter on quarter.

Earnings per share rose to 1.82 sen from 1.3 sen in the preceding year. Net asset value per share increased to 30.1 sen as at June 30, from 20.54 sen a year ago.

Dividend per share was flat at one sen, from one sen in the previous year. Following the group's interim dividend of one sen per share, this brings total dividends to two sen per share for FY2018.