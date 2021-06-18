HK tycoon's insurance firm FWD files for $2.7b US IPO

HONG KONG • FWD, the acquisitive Asian insurer backed by billionaire Richard Li, has filed confidentially for a US initial public offering (IPO), moving ahead with preparations for a long-awaited listing.

The holding company of FWD and FWD Group has confidentially submitted a draft registration with the US Securities and Exchange Commission for the planned share sale, according to a statement yesterday that confirms an earlier Bloomberg News report. It did not specify the IPO size and timeline.

FWD is considering raising about US$2 billion (S$2.7 billion) in the US share sale, according to people familiar with the matter. A listing could value the insurer at about US$13 billion, the people said, asking not to be identified as the discussions are private. Details could still change as deliberations are ongoing, the people added.

A representative for FWD declined to comment on the IPO size and valuation.

New business value, a key gauge of profitability, reached US$617 million last year, representing a 24 per cent increase from a year earlier, according to a separate filing with Hong Kong regulators. The company reported a net loss of US$243 million on US$9.5 billion revenue last year, compared with a US$278 million loss in 2019.

The insurer considered a range of options over the past few months including a first-time share sale in Hong Kong, Bloomberg News reported in September.

Founded in 2013, FWD has a presence in countries including Thailand, Indonesia, the Philippines, Singapore, Vietnam, Japan and Malaysia, according to its website. Its minority shareholders include fellow insurer Swiss Re as well as GIC Ventures, RRJ Capital and Hopu Investments.

BLOOMBERG