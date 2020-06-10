HK govt takes lead in $7b rescue of Cathay Pacific

SYDNEY/HONG KONG • Hong Kong will lead a US$5 billion (S$7 billion) rescue of Cathay Pacific Airways, which, like other airlines, has been hit by a travel slump triggered by Covid-19.

The government's HK$30 billion (S$5.4 billion) involvement in the recapitalisation follows the double blows of Hong Kong's political unrest and the pandemic, which Cathay Pacific said meant it was burning through about HK$3 billion a month in cash.

Governments have been bailing out carriers and in some cases, like Germany's Lufthansa, taking direct equity stakes.

"The alternative would have been a collapse of the company. Commercial debt markets are effectively closed to airlines today who do not have extensive government shareholder support," Cathay Pacific chairman Patrick Healy told reporters yesterday.

Finance Secretary Paul Chan said the investment was to help protect Hong Kong's role as a leading international aviation hub while generating a reasonable financial return. "It is not our intention to become a long-term shareholder," he told reporters. "It is not our intention to interfere" with the airline's operation and management.

Under the plan, the government will be issued HK$19.5 billion of dividend-paying preference shares and HK$1.95 billion of warrants - giving it a 6 per cent stake - and will provide a HK$7.8 billion bridging loan.

It would have the right to two non-voting observers at board meetings.

