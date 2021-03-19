HK financier eyes spotlight with $36m bet on AirAsia

HONG KONG • When Mr Stanley Choi became one of AirAsia Group's biggest shareholders a month ago, he did so with no intention to pursue the aggressive tactics favoured by activists in Europe and the United States.

Instead, he saw an opportunity to create a buzz.

Mr Choi, a poker-playing Hong Kong financier, boosted his stake in the Malaysian budget carrier to almost 9 per cent on Feb 18 in a private placement at a cost of about US$27 million (S$36 million).

He had not previously been looking to invest in the travel industry.

"If I bet on Boeing or American Airlines, I probably wouldn't be seen in any media," the 51-year-old said in an interview in his penthouse office in Hong Kong.

"With this kind of size, no big airline would pay any attention."

The shares have surged more than 50 per cent since his stake purchase was made public.

Mr Choi said he went into the investment without an exit strategy or an ideal return rate, and has yet to meet the two founders, Mr Tony Fernandes and Mr Kamarudin Meranun, in person.

He bought the shares about seven months after the firm's auditor Ernst & Young said the carrier's ability to continue as a going concern may be in "significant doubt". The statement triggered an 18 per cent plunge in AirAsia's shares that day.

"If it can survive, its stock price should be much higher than where it is now," said Mr Choi, who is chairman and founder of local brokerage Head & Shoulders Financial Group. "If it cannot survive, the rest of the aviation companies won't be able to survive either. AirAsia will be one of the last groups to fall."

Like most airlines around the world, AirAsia has been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic and its devastating impact on travel. The company's Japanese unit filed for bankruptcy last November and, a month later, it sold its stake in AirAsia India to local partner Tata Sons.

Long-haul unit AirAsia X, meanwhile, is undergoing debt restructuring and has been essentially grounded by the virus.

Mr Choi is used to playing the odds. He won more than HK$50 million (S$8.6 million) as first prize in a super high-roller poker championship in Macau in 2012.

While he was initially sceptical of the investment in AirAsia, which he came across via "some common friends" in Malaysia, he said he is confident in the ability of Mr Fernandes and Mr Kamarudin as "world-class entrepreneurs" to lead the airline out of its difficulties.

"As long as they keep running and keep creating value for their passengers and clients, the market will reward us," Mr Choi said. "The aviation industry has bottomed out."

A second private share placement saw billionaire David Bonderman and several partners of TPG Capital, the private equity firm he co-founded, emerge as shareholders, along with Aimia, AirAsia said in a statement on Wednesday. Mr Choi did not take part in that.

He has not always made the right call. In 2018, International Entertainment Corp - a company he controls - bought Wigan Athletic, an English football team, before selling it to fellow Hong Konger Au Yeung Wai Kay last year. Just weeks later, Mr Au Yeung put the club into administration, generating a stir in British media. "It was a mistake, not a good decision to buy, for sure," Mr Choi said.

BLOOMBERG