HK exchange drops $54b bid for London Stock Exchange

SHANGHAI • Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing (HKEX) said it will not proceed with its US$39 billion (S$54 billion) unsolicited takeover bid for the London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG).

While the HKEX's board continues to see a combination as "strategically compelling", it is "disappointed that it has been unable to engage with the management of LSEG in realising this vision, and as a consequence has decided it is not in the best interests of HKEX shareholders to pursue this proposal", HKEX said in a filing yesterday.

LSEG last month rejected HKEX's initial takeover proposal, citing complications ranging from political unrest in Hong Kong to potential problems with regulators. HKEX countered with a charm offensive, bringing in UBS Group and HSBC Holdings to try to persuade shareholders of the merits of its proposal, Bloomberg reported.

"The whole offer was a farce," Hong Kong lawmaker and HKEX shareholder Christopher Cheung said in a phone interview. "When HKEX announced the offer, I thought they've already had discussions with London Stock Exchange and their regulators. It turns out they have not. HKEX now must address the danger of stagnant business growth."

LSEG investors were due to vote on the acquisition of data provider Refinitiv before the year end. HKEX's pursuit depended on LSEG walking away from that deal. Under British takeover rules, HKEX has until today to make a formal offer or walk away for at least six months.

Before yesterday's about-face, Asia's largest exchange by revenue had been attempting to regain momentum after last month's stinging rebuke from LSEG's board. HKEX executives met LSEG shareholders in London and New York to try to gain their backing for the takeover plan.

The bourse was also in talks to borrow as much as £8 billion (S$13.5 billion) to fund the purchase.

Shareholders, though, expressed support for the LSEG board's preferred strategy of spending US$27 billion to buy Refinitiv.

At a London conference last month, HKEX chief executive Charles Li envisioned London at the centre of trading between East and West with the help of Hong Kong.

His LSEG counterpart David Schwimmer said he preferred direct access to China and did not need the former British colony as a conduit.

"The complicated regulatory, technical and technological landscape in which we operate means we are resolutely focused on our ambitions, while also maintaining flexibility in our approach," Mr Li said in a blog post yesterday.

"Our goal is to keep moving forward, reinforcing HKEX's role and building Hong Kong's strength as a financial market."

