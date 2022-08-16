His invention made floppy disk obsolete

Singaporean Henn Tan created and patented the thumb drive, or USB flash drive, in 2000 - a move that made the floppy disk obsolete.

His company, Trek 2000 International, started out as a small electronic parts trading firm in Geylang.

Born to a pest control worker and a housewife, Tan joined Japanese firm Sanyo in 1980 as a salesman and worked his way up to become a director.

He changed his name from Henry to Henn as the latter sounds like "heng", or lucky in Hokkien.

After 15 years at Sanyo, he quit and bought over Trek, then a small family-owned electronics component trading business, for $1 million.

In 2000, he presented the thumb drive - a plug-and-play version of the floppy disk - at the CeBIT international technology fair in Germany.

That year also saw Trek 2000 being listed on the Singapore Exchange (SGX).

Tan, who is now 66, was named Ernst & Young Emerging Entrepreneur of the Year in 2002.

But in 2016, it was revealed that several key executives of Trek 2000 were interviewed by the Commercial Affairs Department in relation to a possible offence.

SGX's regulation unit put Tan on its watch list.

In the same year, Tan quit his roles of chairman, chief executive and executive director.