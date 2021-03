Another 23 charges of forgery-related offences are expected to be tendered against embattled Hin Leong Trading founder Lim Oon Kuin, prosecutors told the State Courts yesterday.

The new charges could not be tendered yesterday against the 78-year-old former oil tycoon - better known as O.K. Lim - as the Commercial Affairs Department could not complete recording the cautioned statements prior to the charging as Lim said that he was unwell, Deputy Public Prosecutor Navin Naidu told the court.