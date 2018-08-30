Higher expenses sink Wilton Resources deeper into the red

Higher operating and finance expenses sent Catalist-listed gold miner Wilton Resources Corp deeper into the red for its fourth-quarter and full-year results.

For the three months ended June 30, net loss came in at 24.7 billion rupiah (S$2.3 million) from a loss of 14.9 billion rupiah a year earlier.

This translates to a loss per share of 10.12 rupiah for the quarter, up from 6.1 rupiah last year.

No dividend was declared.

Revenue for the fourth quarter and the full year came in at 4.3 billion rupiah as the group reported the maiden sale of its gold dore in the last quarter. A total of 7.7 kg of gold dore was sold at about US$1,274 (S$1,741) per ounce, Wilton Resources said. No revenue was reported for the fourth quarter and the fiscal year 2017.

For the 12 months ended June 30, Wilton Resources widened its net loss to 78.8 billion rupiah, from a net loss of 46 billion rupiah in the previous year.

Loss per share for the full year stood at 32.35 rupiah, versus 19.66 rupiah a year ago.

In particular, other operating expenses rose by 73.4 per cent, or six billion rupiah, in fiscal year 2018, mainly due to higher exploration and evaluation expenses, higher amortisation of prepaid land leases, and higher site expenses incurred during the year, the company said.

Finance costs of 15.2 billion rupiah were also recorded for the full-year period. This was related to interest expense incurred on the project financing arrangement obtained in October last year to fund a facility at the company's Ciemas Gold Project located in West Java.

According to Wilton Resources, the price of gold has declined since the beginning of July last year from US$1,229 per ounce to about US$1,198 per ounce due to the stronger US dollar.

The counter yesterday ended 0.1 cent higher at four cents.