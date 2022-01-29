Hefty 2021 profit lifts Keppel shares in heavy trading

Keppel Corporation was the biggest index gainer on the Singapore stock market yesterday after announcing its highest profit in six years on Thursday.

Keppel stock hit a high of $5.73 shortly after the market opened, before closing up 6.05 per cent at $5.61 with 19.9 million shares done, making it one of the session's most highly traded shares.

The company reported on Thursday earnings of $1.02 billion for the 12 months ended Dec 31, rebounding from a $506 million loss for 2020. Revenue totalled $8.63 billion, up 31 per cent from the previous year.

Its proposed final dividend of 21 cents a share will take its total payout for 2021 to 33 cents a share, more than triple the level for 2020. This translates into a gross dividend yield of 6.4 per cent on the last transacted share price of $5.12 on Dec 31, said Keppel chief executive Loh Chin Hua.

Analysts were pleased with Keppel's performance and see good prospects over the next 12 months.

CGS-CIMB analyst Lim Siew Khee was "pleasantly surprised" by Keppel's "generous" dividend.

She said Keppel's expansion into renewables, yearly asset divestments freeing up $2 billion to $3 billion in cash, and accretive mergers and acquisitions (M&A) will catalyse the value of the stock in the months ahead.

Keppel is bidding for the assets of Singapore Press Holdings and exploring other M&A opportunities. They include "data centre platforms in Asia, Europe and the US", Mr Loh said at the company's results briefing. "We are also looking at asset management platforms and in the environmental engineering and solutions space," he added.

DBS analyst Ho Pei Hwa said yesterday that a definitive agreement on the merger of Keppel Offshore & Marine and Sembcorp Marine, expected before end-March, will help Keppel streamline operations, stay asset-light and focus on providing sustainable solutions.

She added that Keppel has "gained traction" in renewable energy, with projects in that industry now accounting for around 40 per cent of its order book.

Keppel will operate its first solar farm with 500MW of capacity next year, and aims to raise its renewable energy portfolio to 7 gigawatts by 2030. It has established partnerships allowing it to pursue opportunities in electric vehicle infrastructure and is studying the hydrogen energy value chain, from production to storage to transportation, as well as developing decarbonisation solutions.