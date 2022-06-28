Heartland shops have to keep up and adapt to new business trends: Desmond Lee

SINGAPORE - Heartland shops will have to face the challenges of adapting to new business trends as shoppers' preferences change.

Although the past two years have been difficult for them because of the pandemic, these shops are also facing growing challenges beyond Covid-19, said Minister for National Development Desmond Lee.

Speaking at the Singapore Heartland Enterprise Summit on Tuesday (June 28), Mr Lee said: "Beyond the pandemic, more shoppers are also turning to e-commerce, or may prefer more modern shopping malls. Our heartland shops have to keep up with these trends, and remain lively and relevant."

To help shops tackle this, the Government has embarked on a Heartland Shops Study to gather views from Singaporeans on how these shops can innovate but yet retain their unique characteristics.

The shops play a special role in local communities, such as by helping to forge strong social bonds in neighbourhoods, or providing jobs for seniors and others who need to work near their homes, he said.

More than 2,800 stakeholders - such as residents, shopkeepers and business leaders - have shared their ideas.

Some have suggested more support for these shops in the area of digitalisation, marketing, and placemaking events so these shops can become livelier and more productive.

Mr Lee said the Government is studying the feedback in detail, and will release its findings and recommendations in the coming months.

While adapting to new business environments may not always come easy, some heartland shops have been successful and have even scaled internationally.

One example is Old Chang Kee, which started off in 1956 as a small stall in a coffee shop along Mackenzie Road near Rochor.

But today, the brand has grown into a household name, with stores island-wide selling curry puffs and other snacks. It also has a presence in London.

"They did this by investing in new systems and production facilities, along with fresh marketing strategies to keep pace with consumer trends - all while maintaining the quality of their signature curry puffs," said Mr Lee, adding that there are also local brands that have managed to scale up, such as SK Jewellery and Heng Foh Tong medical hall.

Others have also embarked on new and exciting business concepts, such as the niche Just Ants, a one-stop shop in Yishun that started in 2017 dedicated to ant-keeping needs.

Other initiatives like workshops and learning trips have also been organised by The Federation of Merchants' Associations Singapore (FMAS) to help heartland enterprises improve their capabilities, such as by using social media.

FMAS is the organiser for the Singapore Heartland Enterprise Summit, with Chinese newspaper Shin Min Daily News as the co-organiser.

The event, which was held at the HDB Hub in Toa Payoh, also awarded six winning student teams from the Heartland Innovation Challenge, a three-month programme where tertiary students work with merchant associations and heartland enterprises to help these shops generate new business ideas.