He went home to get married

Indian worker Rajadurai was all set to get married in April last year, but three weeks before the big day, the dormitory he was staying in was suddenly locked down and his nuptial plans went out the window.

Mr Rajadurai, who declined to give his full name, is a 30-year-old supervisor at a construction company. He was among about 13,000 migrant workers in S11 Dormitory @ Punggol, one of the two dorms here locked down on April 5 last year after a surge in the number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in them.