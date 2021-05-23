Workers

He went home to get married

Indian worker Rajadurai was confined to his dormitory for almost four months last year when Covid-19 cases in dorms here surged. Once he was allowed to leave the dorm, he asked to go back to India for his wedding. He got married last October, and returned to Singapore to work last December.ST PHOTO: GIN TAY
Senior Correspondent
  • Published
    42 min ago
Indian worker Rajadurai was all set to get married in April last year, but three weeks before the big day, the dormitory he was staying in was suddenly locked down and his nuptial plans went out the window.

Mr Rajadurai, who declined to give his full name, is a 30-year-old supervisor at a construction company. He was among about 13,000 migrant workers in S11 Dormitory @ Punggol, one of the two dorms here locked down on April 5 last year after a surge in the number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in them.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Sunday Times on May 23, 2021, with the headline 'He went home to get married'.
