HC Surgical sole provider of colorectal cancer tests for AIA clients

Dr Heah Sieu Min, CEO of HC Surgical Specialists, which aims to cut the number of colorectal cancer cases.
Dr Heah Sieu Min, CEO of HC Surgical Specialists, which aims to cut the number of colorectal cancer cases.
Published
40 min ago

Catalist-listed medical services group HC Surgical Specialists (HCSS) has been appointed the exclusive provider of colorectal cancer screening for eligible insured clients of AIA Singapore.

HCSS said the appointment is expected to generate an additional recurring revenue stream for the group.

The service is part of AIA Singapore's early detection screening benefit under new product features for eligible policyholders - aged 50 and above - of HealthShield Gold Max Essential A Saver and AIA Max VitalHealth A, the company said before the markets opened yesterday.

HCSS aims to reduce the number of colorectal cancer cases.

Chief executive Heah Sieu Min said: "It has been established that colorectal cancers may be prevented through colonoscopic excision of asymptomatic benign polyps, which prolongs life and lowers health costs."

AIA Singapore medical director Alan Ong said: "AIA Singapore's exclusive partnership with HCSS is in line with national efforts to promote screening for early detection and intervention."

HCSS said that the appointment is not expected to have any material impact on earnings per share or net tangible assets per share in this financial year ending May 31.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on April 02, 2019, with the headline 'HC Surgical sole provider of colorectal cancer tests for AIA clients'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 

Branded Content