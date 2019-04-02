HC Surgical sole provider of colorectal cancer tests for AIA clients

Catalist-listed medical services group HC Surgical Specialists (HCSS) has been appointed the exclusive provider of colorectal cancer screening for eligible insured clients of AIA Singapore.

HCSS said the appointment is expected to generate an additional recurring revenue stream for the group.

The service is part of AIA Singapore's early detection screening benefit under new product features for eligible policyholders - aged 50 and above - of HealthShield Gold Max Essential A Saver and AIA Max VitalHealth A, the company said before the markets opened yesterday.

HCSS aims to reduce the number of colorectal cancer cases.

Chief executive Heah Sieu Min said: "It has been established that colorectal cancers may be prevented through colonoscopic excision of asymptomatic benign polyps, which prolongs life and lowers health costs."

AIA Singapore medical director Alan Ong said: "AIA Singapore's exclusive partnership with HCSS is in line with national efforts to promote screening for early detection and intervention."

HCSS said that the appointment is not expected to have any material impact on earnings per share or net tangible assets per share in this financial year ending May 31.