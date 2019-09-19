Having more female staff, leaders will benefit firms, says Halimah

Companies and society will benefit from an increasing participation by women in the economy and in leadership positions, said President Halimah Yacob yesterday.

She told the Women's Forum Asia: "Our society has been built on principles of meritocracy and equal opportunity for all.

"To this extent, organisations in Singapore must continue to embrace diversity in leadership positions, which has been shown to lead to (a) positive impact on business profitability, a more robust corporate governance, as well as fresh and innovative perspectives."

Madam Halimah said that female representation on the boards of the top 100 primary-listed companies here has doubled in four years.

She also noted the potential for greater women's participation in entrepreneurship and science and technology, adding that the common misconception that women do not do well in these fields needs to be addressed.

Madam Halimah cited a study conducted with more than 1,000 Asian firms by the International Finance Corporation, a member of the World Bank Group.

It found that companies where at least 30 per cent of the directors were females fared better than firms with all-male boards.

This presents a strong business case for increasing women's participation in both the workplaces and on boards, Madam Halimah added.

Bursa Malaysia chairman Shireen Muhiudeen noted during the opening discussion that new technology helps more women to participate in the workforce, especially as it enables them to work from home.

"If you can do something via technology, why not... this would be one of the ways to keep women working and empowered, and (be) part of the ecosystem," she said.

Speakers at the forum include French State Secretary for Economy and Finance Agnès Pannier-Runacher, Schneider Electric chairman and chief executive Jean-Pascal Tricoire and former PepsiCo CEO Indra Nooyi.

Around 120 speakers and 1,500 people are expected at the three-day forum, which ends tomorrow.

The Straits Times is a media partner of the event held at Raffles City Convention Centre.