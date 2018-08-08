Hatten Land to build $67m water theme park in Melaka

Catalist-listed Hatten Land plans to build a RM200 million (S$67 million) water theme park, the largest in Melaka in Malaysia, in partnership with resort operator Samsung C&T Corporation and Polin Waterparks, a leading designer and installer of water slides.

The 500,000 sq ft Splash World @ Harbour City park will be located between two 30-storey towers, on the 14th-floor deck of its flagship Harbour City @ Melaka project, a mixed development shaped like a large ship, the Malaysian developer said in a filing yesterday.

Due for completion by the end of next year and expected to be open to the public in the first half of 2020, it will be one of the region's largest water parks, with up to 5,200 visitors a day, Hatten Land said.

It will develop the project and South Korea's Samsung C&T will act as operation adviser and consultant, while Polin Waterparks, headquartered in Turkey, will design and manufacture the water-slide attractions.

The four-storey theme park boasts over 1km of water slides. A man-made river will meander over two floors to intertwine more than 50 attractions, including 11 extreme slides for thrill seekers, a Sky Beach and a children's water play park, said the firm.

Harbour City - which consists of a mall, the water theme park and three hotel blocks - spans 4.5 million sq ft in built-up area and has a total estimated gross development value of RM2.2 billion, said Hatten Land.