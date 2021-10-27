Hardcore Binance investors in S'pore not put off by ban

Binance.com users in Singapore will no longer be able to access their monetary deposits or purchase any cryptocurrency on the global platform, now that yesterday's noon deadline for them to withdraw their holdings has passed.

However, the move to ban Singapore users from cryptocurrency trading has not put off hardcore investors.

Unlike many users who had rushed to move their fiat and crypto assets to other platforms after a regulatory order from the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS), some investors have chosen to keep their crypto assets with Binance as they have reaped good returns from its staking program and derivatives trading.

Binance's website defines staking as an act of locking up cryptocurrencies to receive rewards.

A check by The Straits Times after noon yesterday found that users were still able to deposit and withdraw cryptocurrencies from their accounts, deposit cryptocurrencies in staking and trade in crypto futures contracts. A crypto futures contract is a proxy tool for investors to speculate on the future prices of cryptocurrencies.

One user, who wanted to be known only as Mr Tan, 35, said: "There are many ways to trade cryptocurrencies. Binance is still the largest trading platform. Many of my friends and I decided not to withdraw our assets. We can still trade in Binance futures products."

Another user, Mr Derrick Ng, 56, said: "Binance is like the biggest online casino. To me, the platform is secure. There are many exchanges that have set up offices in Singapore. I don't think Binance will be completely banned here."

Mr Ng, who has spent about US$150,000 (S$202,200) buying various coins on Binance this year, said he had lost about US$60,000 in value through crypto trading. He intends to keep his assets under Binance's staking program to earn interest.

"Staking works like a fixed deposit and the interest is good. Some coins can earn more than 50 per cent interest per annum," he said.

Currently, MAS does not regulate derivatives contracts, including crypto futures contracts, which reference payment tokens as underlying assets, offered by non-approved exchanges.

MAS had said previously that while it does not prohibit overseas exchanges from offering payment token derivatives, it will not regulate such derivatives under the Securities and Futures Act.

In July, Hong Kong's Securities and Futures Commission issued a warning against Binance, stating that the cryptocurrency exchange was not licensed or registered to offer securities, after which Binance issued a statement to say that it would restrict Hong Kong users from trading derivatives products.

MAS on Sept 2 ordered Binance to stop providing payment services in Singapore and to cease soliciting business from residents.

The regulator had reviewed Binance.com's operations and is of the view that the website's operator Binance "may be in breach of the Payment Services Act for carrying out the business of providing payment services to, and soliciting such business from, Singapore residents without an appropriate licence", said a spokesman for MAS in response to media queries.

As Binance.com did not apply for a licence under the Payment Services Act, the regulator had earlier also placed it on its Investor Alert List to warn consumers in Singapore that the platform is not regulated or licensed to provide any payment services.

The licence application of Binance Asia Services - which operates Binance.sg - remains under review. Binance.sg operates separately from Binance.com

In seeking to comply with the MAS order, Binance said it would restrict Singapore users from performing certain transactions, including depositing Singapore and foreign currencies into their e-wallets, spot trading cryptocurrencies and purchasing cryptocurrencies through fiat channels.

Singapore users were advised "to cease all related trades, withdraw fiat assets and redeem tokens by noon on Oct 26, to avoid potential trading disputes".

Fiat assets are fiat currencies that users need to deposit into their Binance accounts before they can use them to make cryptocurrency purchases.

Responding to queries from The Straits Times, a Binance.com spokesman said on Monday that users would still be able to access their Binance.com accounts after the deadline yesterday. She declined to reveal how many users have withdrawn their fiat assets.