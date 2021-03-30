H1 boost for SPH Reit on quicker recovery in Aussie malls

Quicker recovery in its Australian malls has boosted SPH Reit's first-half performance, as the trust reported a distribution per unit (DPU) of 1.24 cents for its second quarter, culminating in a DPU of 2.44 cents for the first-half period.

This is an improvement from the 1.68 cents paid out a year ago.

For the six months ended Feb 28 this year, SPH Reit's gross revenue increased 4.9 per cent on the year to $140 million, bolstered by Westfield Marion Shopping Centre's first full half-year contribution, versus just three months of contribution a year ago.

However, gross revenue for the Singapore assets declined 6.7 per cent owing to Covid-19 rental relief granted to eligible tenants.

The manager noted signs of recovery in tenant sales at its Singapore assets, namely Paragon, The Clementi Mall and The Rail Mall, following the phased lifting of safe distancing measures, and driven by shoppers' growing confidence in making physical visits to the malls.

While the Singapore portfolio saw 0.4 per cent rent reversion in its first half, rent reversions at The Clementi Mall were minus 7.8 per cent, which the manager's chief executive Susan Leng attributed to negative sentiment as tenants renewed their leases amid the pandemic.

The manager declined to disclose the total amount of rental relief it has given to tenants, and tenants at Paragon may still require rental relief this year.

Meanwhile, Covid-19 incidents are low in South Australia and Wollongong, where SPH Reit assets are located.

Overall, the Reit's portfolio occupancy was still resilient at 98 per cent as at the end of last month.

THE BUSINESS TIMES