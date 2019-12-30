GuocoLand, Hong Leong joint venture to develop residential project in Chongqing

SINGAPORE (THE BUSINESS TIMES) - A joint venture of GuocoLand and Hong Leong Holdings (China) (HLHC) will acquire and develop four land parcels in Chongqing, China, for residential use.

This comes after Chongqing municipality awarded the construction land use right for the plots to the joint venture, GLL Chongqing 18 Steps Pte Ltd, at a bid price of 1.68 billion yuan (S$324.6 million), GuocoLand said in a filing on Friday night (Dec 27).

GuocoLand owns a 75 per cent interest in the joint venture while HLHC holds a quarter stake.

The acquisition of the land parcels will be financed by capital contributions in proportion to the equity of each partner.

Meanwhile, the development of the residential project will be financed by internal resources, external borrowings and shareholders' loans in proportion to the equity of each partner.

The transaction is not expected to have a material financial impact on GuocoLand group's net tangible assets per share and earnings per share for the financial year ending June 30, 2020.

The land plots are situated in Liangjiang Xinqu of Chongqing Yubei district area. They span a land area of 141,968 square metres (sq m), with a total above-ground gross floor area of 197,600 sq m.

GLL Chongqing 18 Steps was formerly known as GLL Chengdu Pte Ltd and wholly-owned by GuocoLand, before HLHC subscribed for a 25 per cent stake.

HLHC is a subsidiary of Hong Leong Holdings Limited, which is in turn a subsidiary of Hong Leong Investment Holdings, an interested person of GuocoLand under Singapore listing rules.

Singapore-listed GuocoLand is part of Hong Kong-listed Guoco Group, owned by South-east Asia conglomerate Hong Leong Group.

Shares of GuocoLand were up 1.03 per cent to $1.970 as at 1.53pm on Monday.