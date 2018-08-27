GuocoLand hires Lafarge Malaysia's Lim Yoke Tuan as new CFO

SINGAPORE - GuocoLand has hired Lim Yoke Tuan from Lafarge Malaysia to replace Lai Tak Loi as its chief financial officer (CFO), according to a filing with the Singapore Exchange on Monday (Aug 27) during the mid-day trading break.

Mr Lim, who was CFO of Lafarge Malaysia from October 2014 to July 2018, begins immediately, said GuocoLand, a property developer. Before Lafarge, Mr Lim also held CFO positions at The Lion Group, CP Lotus Corp and Sun Hung Kai Properties Group.

Mr Lim replaces Mr Lai, who officially left on Friday to pursue other career opportunities. Mr Lai was CFO at GuocoLand for 3.5 years before he left.

GuocoLand shares changed hands at $1.93 on Monday before the mid-day trading break, up 1.6 per cent or three cents before the announcement.