Guild launched to help SGX-listed firms’ board chairs boost corporate governance

MAS deputy chair and Minister for National Development Chee Hong Tat (fourth from left), with SGX, SID and oher business leaders at the launch of the SID Chairpersons Guild on Jan 16.

SINGAPORE - Chairpersons of the boards of Singapore-listed companies will get more support in boosting corporate governance and ensuring high standards, with a new guild launched on Jan 16.

The guild was launched at the Singapore Exchange (SGX) by the Singapore Institute of Directors (SID).

It aims to create a community of practice with access to expert insights, learning, peer support and networking opportunities, and is also supported by the SGX and the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS).

The move complements other measures implemented in 2025 to revive interest in the SGX, recommended by the Equities Market Review Group set up by the MAS.

Minister for National Development and MAS deputy chair Chee Hong Tat said at the launch: “Today, global capital markets have become increasingly challenging and competitive. Against this backdrop, the Equities Market Review Group has put forward a set of measures to help strengthen the foundations of Singapore’s equities market.

“But policy alone is not sufficient. Listed companies in their boards need to seize this chance to show how they are building value and confidence in their businesses, and this calls for strategic, decisive and forward-looking leadership.”

SGX chief executive Loh Boon Chye also said that listed companies exist, not just for their controlling shareholders, but for their entire investor base.

“These investors expect companies to create sustainable value, and that requires strong leadership at the very top,” he said, adding that the guild will create a trusted space for board chairpersons to exchange ideas and mentor one another.

“By uplifting board leadership, we reinforce Singapore’s reputation for trusted, forward-looking companies,” he said.

Mr Chee said that upholding strong standards in a corporate context is vital.

“Companies with strong corporate governance generally outperform those with weaker governance, generating greater value for the company and its shareholders over time,” he said.

He noted that companies are encouraged to move beyond boilerplate disclosures towards more meaningful explanations of business models, for instance. They are also encouraged to discuss strategic outlook and prospects, which are relevant to investors.

Mr Chee acknowledged concerns by boards that there could be regulatory issues if the outcomes were to diverge from the projections they shared.

“I would like to assure everyone that providing well-prepared and transparent forward guidance is not only permissible, it is encouraged,” he said.

Strong leadership is also based on building the right capabilities, which is where the guild can come in, Mr Chee said. He added that it can serve as a platform for engagement with experts to gain insights into global trends, evolving governance practices and emerging skill sets that are required of board members.

Finally, a key part of company leadership is the ability to provide clear direction, especially in the midst of uncertainty, he said. This starts with a strong and clear understanding of the operating environment.

SID will offer complimentary guild membership to all board chairs of SGX-listed companies so they can tap SID’s programmes and networks.

SID chair Yeoh Oon Jin said: “SID aims to forge a strong community of practice among chairpersons of public listed boards to enhance the value of their respective companies and collectively uplift Singapore’s position as a trusted and thriving global business hub.”

The guild programme will also feature events co-curated with knowledge partners such as Heidrick & Struggles, McKinsey & Company and UBS.

McKinsey & Company senior partner Kaushik Das said: “The imperative today is for boards to move beyond oversight toward sharper strategic dialogue and capability building.

“This is what enables organisations to build the foresight, responsiveness, and adaptability needed to navigate global shifts and shocks, from geopolitical volatility to AI-driven disruption.”

UBS’ global wealth management’s managing director for Asia-Pacific Dominique Boer said: “Through our global connectivity, UBS empowers board leaders to unlock new opportunities and foster growth within Singapore’s equities market.”

SID also launched a board academy on Jan 16, to meet the rising demand for capability building among company board members.

The academy will provide an additional avenue for boards to access customised development programmes on topics such as directors’ duties, sustainability, digital governance and strategic leadership.