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Sony sold 2.6 million PS5 units in the third quarter, reflecting demand ahead of the launch of Grand Theft Auto VI.

TOKYO – The global launch of Grand Theft Auto VI on Nov 19 is expected to provide a major boost to PlayStation maker Sony, though the franchise remains a niche pursuit in its home market of Japan.

The long-awaited, open-world, crime action game from Take-Two Interactive’s Rockstar Games is rolling out across the world, and has been met with rave reviews and fans taking time off work to play.

About three-quarters of the 17 million GTA VI units sold are on PlayStation, according to estimates from Sensor Tower, outselling Xbox maker Microsoft.

Shares in Sony, whose PlayStation 5 (PS5) console is in its seventh year on the market, were up almost 3% in Tokyo compared with flat trading in the benchmark index.

Analysts think the global enthusiasm is unlikely to reach a fever pitch in Japan, where Switch 2 maker Nintendo dominates the gaming device market, and consumers prefer anime-style titles to realistic, violent Western games.

“The current trends in Japan don’t really fit this kind of game,” said Toyo Securities analyst Hideki Yasuda.

Given worldwide demand, “there’s absolutely no need for this game to sell in Japan”, he said.

Earlier in 2026, Sony scored a major global success with the movie Spider-Man: Brand New Day. In Japan, however, it faced competition from breakout hit Chiikawa The Movie: The Secret Of Mermaid Island.

“A few of my friends bought GTA VI at midnight, but I’m in no hurry to as it’s only on PS5 and Xbox, and you can’t play multiplayer online yet,” said Sorataka Goto, 33, who was shopping in Tokyo’s Akihabara electronics district.

“If and when it’s on PC and you can play online, I’ll consider buying it,” added Goto, who bought the remake of The Legend Of Zelda: Ocarina Of Time.

Nintendo has sold more than five million copies of the Switch 2 title, which was originally on the Nintendo 64, in the first four days since its launch earlier in November.

“I had the original as a child, and so was excited to try this version,” Goto said.

GTA VI hype reaches Japan

Gamers in Japan may struggle to fully understand the satirical elements of GTA VI, the references to the Florida lifestyle and Western memes, said Serkan Toto, founder of game industry consultancy Kantan Games.

Still, the worldwide hype for GTA VI is spilling over to Japan, and marketing in the country is unprecedented for a Western-made game, he said.

In Akihabara, a large poster featuring the lead characters, Lucia Caminos ​and Jason Duval, was plastered on the side of a building.

“GTA VI will not become a mega blockbuster in Japan, but it will do very, very well,” Toto said.

Analysts expect the release of GTA VI to soften the decline of PS5 hardware sales in 2026 and support growth in software sales.

Sony sold 2.6 million PS5 units during the July-September quarter, which analysts see as reflecting demand ahead of GTA VI, down from 4 million a year earlier.

“We’ve modelled PlayStation profits materially ahead of the Street in the next couple of quarters, on account of the GTA VI launch,” Bernstein analyst David Dai wrote in a note.

The release is bolstering Sony’s games slate after it delayed the launch of God Of War Laufey by three months to May 2027.

Sony is grappling with procurement challenges as the cost of memory chips has risen sharply due to the AI boom.

“I don’t get the sense that Sony has much desire to aggressively sell hardware. The benefits Sony gets from royalties will be enormous,” said Toyo Securities’ Yasuda. REUTERS