GSH's Sabah luxury condo: 100 units booked

An artist's impression of Coral Bay, which comprises eight 12-storey towers within the oceanfront gated community of Sutera Harbour Resort. Prices start from RM2.3 million (S$775,000). Apartments range from 1,500 sq ft two-bedroom units to 9,000 sq f
An artist's impression of Coral Bay, which comprises eight 12-storey towers within the oceanfront gated community of Sutera Harbour Resort. Prices start from RM2.3 million (S$775,000). Apartments range from 1,500 sq ft two-bedroom units to 9,000 sq ft penthouses.PHOTO: GSH
Published
45 min ago

Oceanfront project in Kota Kinabalu due to be completed in 2022, says Singapore firm

kenlim@sph.com.sg

GSH Corp has received bookings for 100 residential units worth more than RM330 million (S$111 million) during a private preview event for its 460-unit Coral Bay luxury condominium project in Kota Kinabalu, Sabah.

All 100 units offered at the preview were oversubscribed, said GSH, the property developer controlled by "Popiah King" Sam Goi.

Coral Bay comprises eight 12-storey towers within the oceanfront gated community of Sutera Harbour Resort. The apartments range from 1,500 sq ft two-bedroom apartments to 9,000 sq ft penthouses. Prices start from RM2.3 million.

Completion is slated for 2022, a company spokesman said.

Coral Bay is Singapore company GSH's second residential project in Malaysia after the Eaton Residences development in Kuala Lumpur in 2016.

GSH chief executive Gilbert Ee said: "Kota Kinabalu is one of the fastest-growing cities in South-east Asia that is also experiencing a tourism boom, thanks to its natural attractions such as the marine parks, pristine beaches and South-east Asia's tallest mountain, Mount Kinabalu.

GOOD BUY

We envisage that Coral Bay will be attractive to owner-occupiers, investors and vacationers.

GSH CHIEF EXECUTIVE GILBERT EE

"We envisage that Coral Bay will be attractive to owner-occupiers, investors and vacationers."

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on May 15, 2018, with the headline 'GSH's Sabah luxury condo: 100 units booked'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 

Branded Content

Sponsored Content

Lighten up and soak up Sydney
Read the latest ST Specials and Supplements right here!
Here’s how to keep fit without breaking a sweat