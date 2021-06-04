GRP says director assisting with CAD probe

Industrial product supplier GRP said on Wednesday that one of its independent directors, Mr Mahtani Bhagwandas, was recently interviewed by the authorities over an investigation involving certain private companies in which he is, or was, a nominee director.

In a filing, GRP said Mr Mahtani had attended an interview with the Commercial Affairs Department (CAD) on May 17. He had informed the group that he was "not the subject of the investigation and was assisting in the investigation".

He also said CAD had imposed no restrictions or conditions on him, and that his travel documents had not been retained. He has sought legal advice on the investigation, which is ongoing.

No charges have been made against any person or entity as yet, said GRP. There is therefore no reason to question the suitability of Mr Mahtani to continue as director, it said. The nominating committee, excluding Mr Mahtani, will reassess its view as and when the need arises.

Mr Mahtani, a lawyer by profession, is a founding partner of LegalStandard. He was recently in the news for his role as counsel for the mistress of the victim in the high-profile Boon Tat Street killing in 2017.

Shares of GRP last traded at 18 cents on Tuesday.

