Green certs for 48% of CapitaLand Investment global portfolio

CapitaLand Investment (CLI) has achieved green building certifications for 48 per cent of its global portfolio by square metre, it said in its 2021 Global Sustainability Report released yesterday.

The real estate investment manager also reported $320 million in utilities cost avoidance since 2009, by reducing carbon emissions, and energy and water intensities.

It cut water consumption intensity by 52 per cent and energy consumption intensity per sq m by 43 per cent, exceeding its 2030 sustainability master plan targets by 7 percentage points and 8 percentage points respectively.

Carbon emissions intensity was also down by 54 per cent.

Together with the release of the sustainability report, the group said it plans to commit to net-zero emissions by 2050. To attain this goal, it aims to lower its greenhouse gas emissions by 46 per cent by 2030 (from a 2019 base year), instead of the 28 per cent previously planned.

The net-zero commitment builds on other sustainability targets outlined in the group's 2030 sustainability master plan released in October 2020. These targets include accelerating its transition to a low-carbon business, improving water conservation and resilience, and enabling a circular economy.

Moving forward, CLI will look to lessen energy use and improve energy efficiencies through building designs and engineering solutions; intensify deployment and use of on-site renewable energy where feasible; purchase green power and use renewable energy certificates only as a last resort.

Last year, the group said it increased its renewable energy use to about 4.3 per cent (47,800 megawatt-hours) of its total electricity consumption. This mitigated about 28,960 tonnes of carbon emissions - equivalent to the electricity used in 10,608 households annually.

CLI added that it plans to raise its total electricity consumption from renewable energy sources to 35 per cent by 2030.

Shares of CLI closed 0.77 per cent higher at $3.95 yesterday.

