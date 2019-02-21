Great Eastern Q4 profit falls 68% to $137m on market volatility

Volatile market conditions conspired to send fourth-quarter earnings plunging at insurer Great Eastern.

Net profit came in at $136.9 million for the three months to Dec 31, down a hefty 68 per cent from the $426.8 million recorded in the same period a year earlier.

The insurer said yesterday it had registered "unfavourable financial market conditions" for the quarter, while performance in the same three months last year was boosted by exceptionally robust gains from higher valuation and sale of investments.

Operating profit from the insurance business for the fourth quarter was up 5 per cent from a year earlier to $171.6 million.

But rocky markets delivered a loss in shareholders' fund's investments of $45.4 million, swinging from a gain of $182.7 million in the same period in 2017.

The group's total weighted new sales also fell 30 per cent in the absence of a "product campaign".

Correspondingly, the new business embedded value for the insurer dropped 7 per cent for the fourth quarter compared with the previous year.

The results translate to earnings per share of 28 cents, down from 90 cents for the same period a year earlier. The board has proposed a final dividend of 50 cents a share.

Full-year net profit fell 29 per cent to $740.7 million.

Chief executive Khor Hock Seng said 2018 was a "challenging year" as interest rate hikes combined with trade and geopolitical tensionsto create unstable capital and financial markets, which hit the company's bottom line.

But he noted that Great Eastern's operating profit from its insurance business remained "resilient".

"Deepening our footprint in the region, we have recently acquired a general insurance company in Indonesia. The acquisition is part of our broader strategy to build our general insurance operations and complement our existing life insurance presence in the market," he added.

"While concerns over market volatility and slowing global economic growth are present, we remain positive on the long-term growth potential of the markets we operate in."

Great Eastern shares closed down 0.75 per cent to $26.46 yesterday.