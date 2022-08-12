Grab's new HQ to house centre to help SMEs expand online

Super app Grab officially opened its new nine-storey headquarters yesterday, as the company celebrated its 10th anniversary.

The 42,000 sq m office space at One-North business park will house about 3,000 staff and a research and development centre, as well as a new merchant centre to help small companies grow.

Grab also announced a US$1 million (S$1.37 million) GrabScholar programme to disburse scholarships and bursaries to students across South-east Asia.

The merchant centre will provide Grab's small-business partners with business consultations and operational support to expand their online presence, said co-founder and group chief executive Anthony Tan.

He said Grab is very optimistic about South-east Asia in the longer term, given the significant market opportunity and current under-penetration of digital services.

"But we are also pragmatic about the current realities of rising inflation and its direct impact on our business and our partners.

"This is prompting our consumers to expect more affordable services and, conversely, our driver and merchant-partners to expect higher net earnings," he said, adding that this is why relentless innovation is urgently needed.

Grab has grown from a small ride-hailing platform to a leading super app in South-east Asia providing a range of services spanning food deliveries to fintech.

It is present in nearly 500 cities across eight countries. It also listed on the tech-heavy Nasdaq exchange in December last year, after a US$40 billion merger with special purpose acquisition company Altimeter Growth.

Reflecting on Grab's 10-year journey, Mr Tan said the firm has had to adapt its business many times to changing market environments, and the Covid-19 pandemic was one of its toughest periods.

"I am glad we not only managed to survive, but have also thrived along with our ecosystem," he added.

Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, who attended the anniversary celebrations at the new headquarters, said Grab's journey has been an inspiration to all, and Singaporeans in particular.

"It is a story that is familiar to us, because it is a story about the underdog succeeding against all odds and making the impossible possible," he said.

DPM Wong noted that like Singapore, Grab started from humble beginnings and had to confront challenges along the way, such as a complex and fragmented South-east Asian market.

The firm also had to face down larger competitors, he noted.

In 2018, Grab acquired the South-east Asian operations of Uber, its main competitor in the ride-hailing space. The deal also saw Grab expand its food delivery business to Singapore and Malaysia, while Uber took a 27.5 per cent stake in Grab.

Mr Tan said in his speech at the event that supporting small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in thriving online is part of Grab's long-term commitment towards inclusive growth and innovation for the digital economy.

More than 680,000 SMEs across the region joined GrabFood and GrabMart last year.

"This number will grow quickly as the delivery of food and essentials becomes more and more integral to our customers' lives," Mr Tan said.

"In line with this, we are deepening our efforts to upskill our merchant-partners so that they can better ride the digital wave."

Grab is also focused on developing hyperlocal technology to solve regional problems, such as its in-house map, GrabMaps, which will show small alleys and side streets that conventional digital maps might omit.

This has helped to map over 800,000km of missing roads in South-east Asia, Mr Tan noted.

Moving forward, Grab is also fostering a strong pipeline of local tech talent, he said. The firm now has eight research and development centres in the region and in global tech hubs.