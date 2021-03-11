Grab weighs US listing through Spac merger

Grab Holdings is exploring going public in the US through a merger with a blank-cheque company as the South-east Asian ride-hailing and delivery giant seeks to expedite its listing process, according to sources familiar with the matter.

JPMorgan Chase & Co and Morgan Stanley, which are already advising Grab on its initial public offering plans, are working with the start-up to identify special purpose acquisition companies (Spacs) it could combine with, the sources said.

Still, a US listing via an initial public offering is not off the table, said the sources, who asked not to be identified.

Representatives for Grab and JPMorgan declined to comment. A representative for Morgan Stanley did not respond to requests for comment.

Merging with a Spac, a shell company whose sponsors raise money from investors to buy a private company and give it a berth on a public exchange, would allow Grab - South-east Asia's most valuable start-up and backed by SoftBank Group - to speed up its listing process.

Several of the region's tech unicorns, including Traveloka, are considering going public through Spacs to ride on the red-hot sentiment.

Singapore-based Sea's decade-long journey from scrappy start-up to South-east Asia's most valuable company has inspired many Internet companies in the region to tap the capital markets to bankroll their expansion.

Sea, which runs mobile gaming and e-commerce businesses, went public in the US in 2017 after raising US$989 million (S$1.3 billion), and now has a market value of US$117 billion.

Grab's listing considerations come after talks to combine with Indonesian rival Gojek collapsed. The latter is now in advanced discussions to merge with Indonesian e-commerce pioneer Tokopedia instead, creating a powerful regional player in online services that may then seek to go public too, according to Bloomberg News.

BLOOMBERG