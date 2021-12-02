Grab to list in US after Altimeter investors approve Spac merger

Super-app Grab will list in the United States today, after Altimeter Growth Corp's investors approved a merger between the two companies.

The combined entity will trade on Nasdaq under the ticker GRAB after the proposal was passed at an extraordinary general meeting on Tuesday.

The merger is one of the largest special purpose acquisition company (Spac) deals ever, valuing the combined entity at nearly US$40 billion (S$54.5 billion).

Singapore-headquartered Grab, which started out in the ride-hailing business, has expanded its business operations to delivery and digital financial services across eight countries in South-east Asia.

Altimeter Growth said in a statement that there were virtually no shareholder redemptions, or shareholders voting to get their investment back. Redemptions came in at 0.02 per cent.

Official voting numbers will be made public after a regulatory filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission.

Grab's merger with Altimeter Growth was announced in April, around the peak of Spac interest. The deal, originally slated for completion in the third quarter of this year, was delayed as a financial audit of Grab's accounts was being finalised.

Last month, Grab reported that its net loss widened to US$988 million in the third quarter ended September, while revenue fell 9 per cent to US$157 million owing to a decline in its mobility business as a result of Covid-19 lockdowns in Vietnam.

Its revenue drop came despite its gross merchandise revenue growing 32 per cent to US$4 billion for the period.

In recent weeks, there have been service issues with Grab's app, with users in Singapore and other markets facing intermittent disruption and being unable to order food or make ride bookings.

Commenting on Grab's listing, Cathay Innovation director Rajive Keshup said that the firm's going public signals a landmark for the South-east Asia tech ecosystem.

"There are a number of signals of confidence such as the low redemption rate which highlight Grab being a real flag bearer upon which a number of key players within the ecosystem are pinning their hopes.

"Should they do well, it will pave a favourable path for the four to five other Spacs which are set to go right after," he added.

Mr Keshup also noted that it has been difficult to put together Spac deals and associated private investment in public equity (Pipe), in recent months, and he does not view such a move to be a viable outcome for now unless all the South-east Asia Spac deals in the pipeline "knock it out of the park" in the first half of next year.

Origin Capital chief executive and chief investment officer Kelvin Tan also referred to Grab's listing as a "bellwether for more to come".

At the same time, its regular financial reporting as a listed company would likely also help to allay concerns about the company's profitability and provide better communication to retail investors, he added.

The low redemption rate from initial investors is also a sign of confidence and is all the more reassuring considering how capital markets are shaky given concerns over the new Omicron Covid-19 variant, Mr Tan said.

Moving forward, it is likely that more Grab executives could cash out on their employee stock options and look to start their own companies or invest in other start-ups, further catalysing investment in the region, he noted.