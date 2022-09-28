Grab expects to grow slower in 2023, break even in 2024

Grab Holdings expects sharply slower revenue growth in 2023 as the South-east Asian Internet giant adjusts to a market downturn and speeds up efforts to reverse years of losses.

The ride-sharing and delivery provider forecast a 45 per cent to 55 per cent increase at its first investor day. Analysts were projecting 84 per cent growth for 2023 on average. The company said it anticipates breaking even in the second half of 2024 on a conditional basis, and excluding one-time items.

"Looking ahead, we're firing on all cylinders to improve our profitability trajectory," chief executive officer Anthony Tan said at the company's event in Singapore on Tuesday. "Grab is trying to achieve this by growing our top line in a sustainable manner."

Grab has struggled since it went public through a merger with a special purpose acquisition company (Spac) in December 2021. Shares have tumbled more than 70 per cent as the company racked up losses in the post-pandemic era and the stock market soured on unprofitable tech ventures.

The company, which went public by merging with Altimeter Capital Management's Spac in what was originally a US$40 billion (S$57.4 billion) deal, is now worth about US$10.8 billion.

Grab expects losses to narrow to US$380 million on an adjusted basis in the second half of 2022.

Executives said it now aims to break even by the latter half of 2024 on an adjusted earnings basis before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda). That excludes as many as a dozen exceptional items, from fair value losses in investments to "restructuring costs".

In the meantime, the company said it has about US$6 billion of cash and liquid items on hand, giving it time to turn its on-demand and fintech services around.

Mr Tan's vision of creating a so-called super app for South-east Asia was aggressive, but led to extensive losses. Grab lost US$3.4 billion in 2021 and has piled up almost US$1 billion of losses in the first two quarters of 2022. Revenue in 2022 is set to roughly double to as much as US$1.3 billion, Grab said in August.

The company started out focused on the ride-hailing business, then launched an ambitious - and expensive - campaign to expand into adjacent businesses, including food delivery and finance. It also added everything from hotel bookings and health services to gifts and entertainment experiences to its app.

Chief operating officer Alex Hungate said Grab will now have a more defined strategy, outlining an effort to make the company "South-east Asia's largest and most efficient on-demand platform that enables local commerce and mobility".

It is counting on turning around its loss-making delivery and financial services businesses to hit its profit target.

Grab expects its digital bank operation, run with Singtel, to break even only by 2026.

BLOOMBERG