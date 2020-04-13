US stocks have likely bottomed thanks to 'do whatever it takes' policy, says Goldman

NEW YORK (BLOOMBERG) - US stocks are unlikely to make fresh lows thanks to the "do whatever it takes" approach of policy makers, according to Goldman Sachs Group.

A combination of unprecedented policy support and a flattening viral curve has "dramatically" cut risks to both markets and the American economy, strategists, including Mr David Kostin wrote in a note on Monday (April 13). If the US does not have a second surge in infections after the economy reopens, equity markets are unlikely to make new lows, they said.

"The Fed and Congress have precluded the prospect of a complete economic collapse," the strategists wrote. "These policy actions mean our previous near-term downside of 2,000 is no longer likely" for the S&P 500 Index.

The US stock benchmark closed on Thursday around the 2,790 level, having hit a three-year low of 2,237 on March 23.

Goldman cited policy measures, including rate cuts, the US Federal Reserve's Commercial Paper Funding Facility and fiscal stimulus such as the US$2 trillion (S$2.8 trillion) Cares Act among the "numerous and increasingly powerful" actions that have spurred equity investors to take a risk-on view.

Signed into law on March 27, the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (Cares) Act is the largest financial stimulus rescue package the United States has ever seen. It includes an unprecedented injection of loans, tax breaks and direct payments for major corporations and individual taxpayers.

Meanwhile, the strategists expect investors to look through first-quarter results from the upcoming earnings season, and focus instead on the outlook for 2021, according to the note.

"Despite the likely steady stream of weak earnings reports, 1Q earnings season will not represent a major negative catalyst for equity market performance," they wrote. "Our year-end S&P 500 target remains 3,000."

