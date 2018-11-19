Golden Energy and Resources leads A$249m bid for Australia-listed Stanmore Coal

SINGAPORE - Singapore-listed Golden Energy and Resources (GEAR) is leading deals worth up to A$249 million (S$250 million) to acquire Australia-listed Stanmore Coal.

GEAR is acquiring a 19.9 per cent stake in coking coal-focused Stanmore for A$47.6 million in cash, with plans to eventually transfer that interest to a 51 per cent joint venture that is offering up to A$201 million for all the remaining shares of Stanmore.

The offer by joint venture Golden Investments (Australia), which GEAR has set up with Ascend Global Investment Fund, is pegged at A$0.95 per Stanmore share. After the offer closes, Golden Investments will acquire GEAR's 19.9 per cent Stanmore stake for a number of Golden Investments shares equal to the cash amount that GEAR paid for the Stanmore shares. GEAR is acquiring the Stanmore shares from Greatgroup Investments, Stanmore's largest shareholder.

Explaining the acquisition, coal producer GEAR said: "By acquiring an interest in Stanmore Coal, a primarily coking coal focused company, GEAR hopes to enhance its overall asset portfolio in the current commodity price environment by diversifying and expanding its coal product suite and geographical presence."

GEAR and Ascend Global have agreed to fund Golden Investments' bid by subscribing for additional Golden Investments shares. GEAR has agreed to subscribe for shares totalling up to A$79.25 million, while Ascend Global will subscribe for up to A$121.88 million of shares only if Golden Investments is able to obtain control of at least 51 per cent of Stanmore.

Golden Investments' shareholders will fund their respective subscriptions in Golden Investments through a combination of existing cash reserves, GEAR's finance facility of up to A$150 million and via Ascend Global's undrawn capital commitments of US$100 million from investors.