Golden Agri plunges in the red with $54m loss in Q2

Golden Agri-Resources reported a net loss of US$39 million (S$54 million) for the second quarter from a year-ago profit of US$21.88 million amid softer prices and foreign exchange losses, the Indonesia-based palm oil producer said yesterday before the stock market opened.

On a per-share basis, net loss was 0.31 US cent for the three months ended June 30. For the first six months of the year, net loss was US$27.17 million, or 0.21 US cent per share, down from a net profit of US$49.43 million a year earlier.

No dividend has been declared.

Revenue grew 5.9 per cent during the quarter to US$1.86 billion. First-half revenue, however, slipped 3.3 per cent to US$3.68 billion, dragged lower by plantations and palm oil mills, and by oilseeds.

Fresh fruit bunch production declined to 4.6 million tonnes for the first half from 4.7 million tonnes a year ago, while palm product output shrank to 1.32 million tonnes from 1.34 million tonnes.

Golden Agri said "tree stress" - explained as a biological slowdown after the high production last year - accounted for the lower output.

AT A GLANCE

REVENUE: US$1.86 billion (+5.9%) NET LOSS: US$39 million (not meaningful)

The average international crude palm oil (CPO) price was US$632 per tonne for the first half, compared with US$702 per tonne in the year-ago period. This dragged earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation from plantations and palm oil mills lower by 19.1 per cent for the first half of the year to US$197.2 million.

Government intervention in commodity markets in India and Malaysia also affected CPO market prices, which hit revenue from palm and laurics. The group also blamed changes in trade policies between the United States and China for the weaker performance in palm and laurics, and in oilseeds.

Golden Agri also saw a net foreign exchange loss of US$17.1 million for the first half, a reversal of a US$3.7 million net gain a year earlier, due to the weakening of Indonesian rupiah-denominated assets against the US dollar during the period.

Chief executive Franky Widjaja said he hoped for support from government policies.

Golden Agri shares ended yesterday at 28 cents, down 1.75 per cent.