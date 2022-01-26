Gold still a draw despite prospect of rate hikes

MANCHESTER • The end of an easy-money era should normally spell bad news for gold. But right now, fund managers are keeping their holdings.

At a time when stocks and Bitcoin are sinking as loose monetary policy draws to a close, bullion exchange-traded fund (ETF) holdings are proving resilient. Despite expectations of multiple US interest rate hikes this year, bets for real rates to stay negative and demand for an inflation hedge are supporting the appeal of the time-honoured haven.

Mr Christoph Schmidt, who heads DWS Group's €20 billion (S$30.4 billion) Multi Asset Total Return team, is among those in no rush to sell. "I would not expect our gold position to change in the foreseeable future," said Frankfurt-based Mr Schmidt, who has 8 per cent of his funds in gold. "We don't see a dramatic change in the interest rate environment."

Most analysts forecast a poor year for gold on worries about a sell-off in prices and holdings. Yet prices are holding near a two-month high and ETF holdings are still well above where they were before the Covid-19 crisis started.

Bullion prices are little changed this year at about US$1,843 an ounce, an impressive performance compared with some other assets.

One key reason money managers are sticking with gold is that they see real yields remaining negative as the US central bank struggles to tighten policy enough to push interest rates above inflation. Concern about high inflation is helping gold too, with US consumer price inflation rising at the fastest pace in four decades in December.

"We see gold making higher highs and higher lows going forward due to the amount of liquidity created over the last couple of years," said Mr Michael Cuggino, president at Permanent Portfolio Family of Funds, who has a quarter of his holdings in precious metals.

Gold could also benefit from a potentially weaker US dollar as investors cut positions in US companies, according to Mr Patrick Fruzzetti, portfolio manager at Rose Advisors.

"The dollar at a minimum won't get stronger, but at a maximum will certainly get weaker," he said.

This week's Federal Reserve meeting may be key in shaping gold's prospects. More hawkish rhetoric from the Fed could bolster the outlook for higher rates in the long term, curbing the appeal of non-yielding gold. If inflation eases faster than expected or the dollar strengthens, that would also weigh on the metal.

But there is still some way to go before real yields turn positive again, and their recent move higher is not enough to prompt Columbia Threadneedle Investment's Mr Toby Nangle to offload gold yet.

"I don't feel more inclined to build more gold holdings," he said. "But we haven't hit the sell point yet."

BLOOMBERG