Gojek unveils driver rewards programme after hitting 10m trips in first 6 months

SINGAPORE - Ride-hailing start-up Gojek has launched a new driver rewards programme and announced that it has serviced 10 million trips in its first six months of operations in Singapore.

The Driver Milestones programme will reward drivers who have completed 1,000, 2,500 and 5,000 trips with enhanced benefits and decals that mark their trip milestones.

Gojek has also enhanced its GoalBetter driver benefits programme, offering mobile data savings to its drivers under a partnership with Singtel. GoalBetter was rolled out to selected drivers on April 1, and will be open to all drivers from June.

Rival Grab had released an updated driver app in May which included a GrabBenefits rewards section.

In addition, Gojek recently implemented number masking - a feature requested by users - to improve privacy for passengers and drivers.

Number masking was tested by Grab in 2016, and was implemented for its GrabHitch rides on Jan 9 this year.

Mr Lien Choong Luen, general manager of Gojek Singapore, said the trip milestone was a "solid first step in bringing choice back to riders and drivers" and has "created a great sustainable ride-hailing product".