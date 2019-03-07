Gojek ties up with Doctor Anywhere for drivers' medical services

SINGAPORE - Gojek has partnered Doctor Anywhere to provide its drivers with access to online and physical medical consultation services, the ride-hailing firm announced on Thursday (March 7).

Doctor Anywhere is a Singapore-based on-demand video consultation platform that connects users to certified doctors.

With effect from April 1, all active drivers on Gojek will receive access to Doctor Anywhere's platform, with subscription fees fully paid for by the company.

"The platform will enable drivers to video consult a Singapore-registered doctor anytime and from anywhere, relieving them of having to commute to a clinic and endure long waits to see a doctor," Gojek said.

As part of the partnership, drivers will be entitled to a corporate rate for medical consultations, where they may be treated for common illnesses, prescribed medication, issued medical certificates and get referrals.

In addition, "top active" drivers, defined by Gojek as those who complete the most number of trips in a quarter, will receive additional medical benefits fully subsidised by Gojek, the company said.

To utilise the service, drivers will need to download the Doctor Anywhere app, register an account, and choose to video call a doctor or book an appointment. They may also have their medication delivered to them within three hours of their consultation, and have all documents emailed to them instantly, Gojek said.

It added that drivers will be eligible for discounts of up to 40 per cent for various services provided by wellness partners on Doctor Anywhere's marketplace.

Gojek's latest announcement comes a week after the company unveiled its partnership with local insurance tech company, Gigacover, to offer drivers who have to take prolonged medical leave, an insurance scheme to make up for their lost earnings.

Said general manager of Gojek Singapore, Lien Choong Luen: "Health is wealth - with prolonged medical insurance, our driver-partners are protected in the event of prolonged illness or injury. But prevention is just as important, so we plan to offer medical consultation and hopefully prevent health issues from cropping up in the first place.

"The reason we partnered with Doctor Anywhere is that they provide leading video medical consultation. In the same way that the Gojek platform matches riders and drivers more efficiently, telehealth consultations are more convenient and time-saving, especially for drivers who are constantly on the go."