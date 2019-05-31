Gojek rolls out driver rewards, hits 10m rides here

Ride-hailing start-up Gojek has launched a driver rewards programme and announced that it has serviced 10 million trips in its first six months of operations in Singapore.

The Driver Milestones programme will reward drivers who have completed 1,000, 2,500 and 5,000 trips with enhanced benefits and decals that mark their trip milestones.

Gojek has also enhanced its GoalBetter driver benefits programme, offering mobile data savings to drivers under a partnership with Singtel. GoalBetter was rolled out to selected drivers on April 1, and will be open to all drivers from next month.

Rival Grab had released an updated driver app earlier this month, which included a GrabBenefits rewards section.

Gojek recently implemented number masking - a feature requested by users - to improve privacy for passengers and drivers.

Number masking was also tested by Grab in 2016 and implemented for GrabHitch rides on January 9.

Mr Lien Choong Luen, general manager of Gojek Singapore, said Gojek's milestone was a "solid first step in bringing choice back to riders and drivers" and that it has "created a great sustainable ride-hailing product".