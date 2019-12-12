Gojek near $163m deal with mobile payment start-up

Indonesia's ride-hailing giant Gojek is close to acquiring a mobile point-of-sale start-up called Moka for at least US$120 million (S$163 million) as it aims to become a leading player in the country's digital payment industry, according to people familiar with the talks.

Jakarta-based Moka helps owners of restaurants, coffee shops and retail outlets manage payments.

The Moka app, which can be downloaded to a tablet or smartphone, lets merchants accept debit and credit cards or mobile payments like Alipay.

It also provides analytics to help track sales and inventory, run loyalty programmes and manage employees.

A Gojek representative declined to comment and a Moka official did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Gojek is Indonesia's most valuable start-up at US$10 billion, competing more broadly in South-east Asia with Singapore's Grab.

Gojek co-founder and chief executive officer Nadiem Makarim stepped down in October to join the Indonesian Cabinet, while Mr Andre Soelistyo and Mr Kevin Aluwi took over as co-CEOs.

Gojek and Moka held discussions earlier this year but the two sides were able to reach a fundamental agreement only recently.

Gojek has turned to acquisitions in recent years to expand its businesses and build stronger management.

BLOOMBERG